A kitten at a West Sussex charity has been given tiny ‘makeshift’ splints, made from shortened cotton buds and vet tape, to help him walk after he was born with deformed legs.

Four-week-old Georgie at the Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre in Sidlesham was diagnosed with compacted tendons at just four days old, leaving him with ‘slightly deformed legs’ and an inability to walk properly.

After receiving veterinary treatment, charity staff were initially hopeful that his legs would straighten with therapy but, as he has continued to struggle, it was decided that Georgie would need splints to help him make progress.

The ‘makeshift’ splints, which are custom made to Georgie’s tiny legs, are made from a shortened cotton bud attached with vet tape.

While he has started to adjust to them, a spokesperson for the animal rescue said the little ginger kitten ‘was not very impressed’ when the splints were first attached.

Georgie wears the splints during the day and is continuing therapy alongside this, where he is being encouraged to walk with and without the splints.

The kitten was born at the rescue centre after his mum was found as a stray and handed in to the charity.

A spokesperson for the rescue said: “His mum Gabriella was abandoned and left on the streets, but luckily she was brought to The Centre where she could have her kittens safely.

Georgie 'was not impressed' when he first had the splints attached.

"If this little boy was born outside with no help from people it could be a very different ending for him.”

Thankfully, the rescue’s care means he has a chance of walking comfortably one day, with his vet being ‘very hopeful’ that his legs will straighten and he will soon be able to live a normal life.

The rescue centre has appealed for donations to support Georgie, and animals like him, on his rehabilitation journey.

For more information, and to make a donation, visit the charity’s website: www.crrc.org.

The kitten was born with 'slightly deformed' legs.

