Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
4 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
7 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
9 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
9 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
9 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Disabled kitten at West Sussex charity given ‘makeshift’ splints made from cotton buds to help him walk

A kitten at a West Sussex charity has been given tiny ‘makeshift’ splints, made from shortened cotton buds and vet tape, to help him walk after he was born with deformed legs.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:38 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 15:40 BST

Four-week-old Georgie at the Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre in Sidlesham was diagnosed with compacted tendons at just four days old, leaving him with ‘slightly deformed legs’ and an inability to walk properly.

After receiving veterinary treatment, charity staff were initially hopeful that his legs would straighten with therapy but, as he has continued to struggle, it was decided that Georgie would need splints to help him make progress.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ‘makeshift’ splints, which are custom made to Georgie’s tiny legs, are made from a shortened cotton bud attached with vet tape.

Most Popular
A kitten at a West Sussex charity has been given tiny ‘makeshift’ splints, made from shortened cotton buds and vet tape, to help him walk after he was born with deformed legs.
A kitten at a West Sussex charity has been given tiny ‘makeshift’ splints, made from shortened cotton buds and vet tape, to help him walk after he was born with deformed legs.
A kitten at a West Sussex charity has been given tiny ‘makeshift’ splints, made from shortened cotton buds and vet tape, to help him walk after he was born with deformed legs.

While he has started to adjust to them, a spokesperson for the animal rescue said the little ginger kitten ‘was not very impressed’ when the splints were first attached.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Georgie wears the splints during the day and is continuing therapy alongside this, where he is being encouraged to walk with and without the splints.

The kitten was born at the rescue centre after his mum was found as a stray and handed in to the charity.

A spokesperson for the rescue said: “His mum Gabriella was abandoned and left on the streets, but luckily she was brought to The Centre where she could have her kittens safely.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Georgie 'was not impressed' when he first had the splints attached.
Georgie 'was not impressed' when he first had the splints attached.
Georgie 'was not impressed' when he first had the splints attached.

"If this little boy was born outside with no help from people it could be a very different ending for him.”

Thankfully, the rescue’s care means he has a chance of walking comfortably one day, with his vet being ‘very hopeful’ that his legs will straighten and he will soon be able to live a normal life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The rescue centre has appealed for donations to support Georgie, and animals like him, on his rehabilitation journey.

For more information, and to make a donation, visit the charity’s website: www.crrc.org.

The kitten was born with 'slightly deformed' legs.
The kitten was born with 'slightly deformed' legs.
The kitten was born with 'slightly deformed' legs.

You can also follow Georgie’s journey to rehabilitation on the charity’s Facebook page.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre is situated in Holborow Lodge, Chalder Lane, Sidlesham, PO20 7RJ and has six charity shops across West Sussex, located in located in Chichester, Selsey, East Wittering, Littlehampton and Worthing.

Read More
VIDEO: Sussex pup reviews new menu for dogs at Bill's restaurant - launched toda...

Take a look at these adorable dogs who are looking for loving homes in Sussex

Cat who went missing for nearly five years in Sussex is reunited with his owners

West SussexFacebookCatsPets