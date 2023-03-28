Edit Account-Sign Out
Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable dogs at Raystede are looking for loving homes

There are so many breeds to choose from when considering welcoming a new furry friend into your home, so why not opt for a rescue dog?

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 28th Mar 2023, 10:22 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 10:25 BST

Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare says adopting through a rehoming centre can take a little extra time and patience, but the rewards are worth it.

Luckily, the charity based in Ringmer, Lewes, has plenty of adorable dogs for you to choose from if you are looking to welcome a loving companion into your home.

Please visit the Raystede website for more information about each of the dogs below to ensure you are a suitable match.

All information and photos come from Raystede.

See more dogs in Sussex looking for loving homes here.

Click here for more news from Dog Friendly Sussex.

1. Stanley - six year old Terrier

Stanley is a sensitive soul that likes his routine and has lots of anxieties, so is looking for an understanding owner. Despite his fears, Raystede has said he is also a cheeky terrier and a great character. He is responding really well to training and will be a continued 'project' in his new home. He will need to be in an adult only home as the only pet, and will need his own secure garden to explore and play in, especially as he is not always feeling able to go out for walks. Applicants should live close enough to the centre to be able to make several visits to make friends with Stanley and receive advice and support on training techniques. Photo: Raystede

2. Squeak - four year old Yorkshire Terrier

Squeak is a very busy and fun little dog that requires a lot of input and management of her behaviours. The lively terrier is active, busy and vocal, and needs a home that will enjoy her strong character! She is affectionate with people she knows but is timid with some new people and children. She could possibly live teens in a calm household. Squeak is social with some other dogs but very feisty with others - she will likely need to be the only dog in her home and cannot live with cats or other small animals. She needs a very secure garden as she will search out tiny gaps. Photo: Raystede

3. Toby - two year old Dachshund X Shih Tzu

Toby is a strong, fun and very active dog. He becomes extremely playful when he is comfortable with people and forms very close bonds. He is very affectionate with people he trusts but will need extra support around meeting new people and other dogs. He is reactive and vocal towards strangers and will need a experienced home that knows how to help a nervous dog cope with the wider world. Toby is very worried by children so needs an adult-only home, with no visiting children, and will never feel comfortable in busy environments. He will need to be an only dog, so his owner can focus on his needs and training. Photo: Raystede

4. Jake - eight month old Beagle

Jake is a new arrival who is settling in and awaiting assessment. Raystede has judged that he is a friendly busy and active dog. He loves children and could live with confident children used to vocal and bouncy dogs. He's social with other dogs and could potentially live with a suitable match. He cannot, however, live with cats as he will chase them. Jake would love access to his own secure garden. Photo: Raystede

