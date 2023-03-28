1 . Stanley - six year old Terrier

Stanley is a sensitive soul that likes his routine and has lots of anxieties, so is looking for an understanding owner. Despite his fears, Raystede has said he is also a cheeky terrier and a great character. He is responding really well to training and will be a continued 'project' in his new home. He will need to be in an adult only home as the only pet, and will need his own secure garden to explore and play in, especially as he is not always feeling able to go out for walks. Applicants should live close enough to the centre to be able to make several visits to make friends with Stanley and receive advice and support on training techniques. Photo: Raystede