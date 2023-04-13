Why do we celebrate May Day in Hastings? Who created the Maypole? Why a May Queen?

These are the questions that will be answered when Barry Jones, who has played a key role in the Hastings May Queen celebrations, gives a talk at Hastings museum on Friday April 14 from 4pm – 5pm.

Current organiser Holly Sheldrake said: “Each year Hastings hosts the massive Jack-in-the Green May Day celebration with thousands of people, lining the streets, and everybody has their own interpretation of the reason for the festivities.

"The Hastings Maypole Dancers celebrate by crowning the May Queen and plaiting the ribbons; and although most think that the Maypole is either a Druidic symbol or a Victorian invention the true story spans tribal customs, market trading, church customs, civil unrest and warfare.

“Hastings Museum’s Durbar Hall hosts the very first public account of the creation of the Maypole. A Talk By Barry Jones, who will explain the evolution from post to Maypole; as well as the reasons behind May Day, and the May Queen.”

Barry was a chimney sweep until his retirement, and in that role he became involved with the May Queen celebrations – nearly 30 years ago! As well as being a lucky sweep he ran the festival with his wife, Helen Jones, for a number of years before handing the reins over to Holly Sheldrake at the end of 2021.

His research and interest in the symbolism and historical significance of all things maypole is considerable, and this talk promises to be a fascinating insight.

Holly added: “Following the talk there will be a demonstration of dancing by the Hastings Maypole Dancers who are, to our knowledge, the only club in the country dedicated solely to Maypole Dancing.”

This is a ticketed event – the money raised from ticket sales will be used to secure future May Queen celebrations. Tickets are £6 and availablefrom Eventbrite – search for Hastings May Queen: Talk with Barry Jones, or follow the link from the Hastings May Queen Facebook page.

Jack in the Green founder Keith Leech will also be giving a talk at the museum on Friday April 28 at 7.30pm.

