Take a look inside Smoke Shack the new Hastings eatery and bar that opened this weekend

The Smoke Shack is a brand new restaurant and bar that opened on Good Friday in the massively revamped St Andrew’s Market in Hastings town centre.

It offers Texas style street food, including brisket buns, applewood smoked pork, dirty fries and grilled free range buffalo blue chicken, as well as a vegetarian or vegan option. Desserts include elderflower and lime cheesecake.

When we visited an hour after it opened it was already packed, with people taking advantage of outside seating to enjoy a meal and drink in the sun.

A well stocked bar offers a range of bourbons and rums as well as draft Lost and Grounded Helles and Pils lagers, from Bristol and beers from Verdant and Lakedown.

1 . Smoke Shack Smoke Shack exterior with new mural Photo: supplied

2 . Smoke Shack Smoke Shack interior Photo: supplied

3 . Smoke Shack Smoke Shack beers on offer Photo: supplied

4 . Smoke Shack Smoke Shack exterior Photo: supplied