DIVERSECrawley shows racism the red card with ‘Wear Red Day’
Members of DiverseCrawley showed their commitment to fight against racism by wearing red today (October 21).
Community members have been encouraged to wear red, take photos and upload the photos on social media, especially Twitter and use the hashtag #WRD22.
DIVERSECrawley co-founder and chair, Marilyn Le Feuvre said: “Show Racism the Red Card has become an annual event to unite everyone doing something quite simple that has such great impact.
“The message ‘No to Racism’ unfortunately needs to be reminded throughout the year.”