Dog-friendly ice cream van comes to Sussex seafront today offering frozen treats for pets

Pets at Home is touring the UK with its new dog-friendly ice cream van and is heading to the Sussex seaside this weekend.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 12th Aug 2023, 10:23 BST

The company announced that the van, which is full of free frozen treats for canines, will be at Worthing beach today (Saturday, August 12).

Dog walkers can come along to the attraction at the Splash Pad at the Gap from 11am until 4pm.

Visit: www.petsathome.com/shop/en/pets/seasonal-events/pet-cooling.

A spokesperson said: “Dog owners will be able to pick up a free dog-friendly Frozzys frozen yoghurt for their furry friends as well as take advantage of a water station, available to help keep pets hydrated after a fun walk around the grounds.

“There will also be experts from Pets at Home on hand to help owners find out more about keeping their pets safe and cool in the summer and answer any questions. Owners will also have the chance to pick up discounts to spend in store, alongside a free spa upgrade at Pets Grooming.”

