A Brighton dog owner surpassed her own expectations by earning a Best of Breed prize at Crufts.

Susie Reynolds said she had no thoughts of winning with 12-year-old Eurasier alongside Stacey Watkins ahead of the world’s greatest dog show in Birmingham.

But Eurasier defied her age to impress the judges and take home first place, and qualification for the Best in Group showpiece in the main arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about her win, Susie said: “It feels exciting. It’s not my first time but she is 12 years old so it is very unexpected.

A Brighton dog owner surpassed her own expectations by earning a Best of Breed prize at Crufts.

“I didn’t expect it because a lot of judges look for a bit more youth, but we were here on Thursday and got fourth in the breeders group so thought we would do okay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have been coming to Crufts since 1980 but have only had this breed for 12 years.”

Elsewhere across Sussex, many other dogs and their owners scooped up awards.

Archie the Dobermann and his owner, Mandy Everley, from Chichester, won the Working group title at Crufts on Friday, March 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susie Reynolds and Stacey Watkins from Brighton won Best of Breed with Eurasier Ruby.

This qualified them for one of just seven places in the Best in Show final on Sunday evening, a title which more than 19,000 dogs compete for each year.

Bolney’s Lauren Goddard also had success at Crufts as her two-year-old dog Winston won the Junior Warrant Winner of the Year competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The overall prize went to four-year-old Lagotto Romagnolo Orca and owners Javier Gonzalez Mendikote and Ante Lucin.

The trio travelled for 25 hours from Croatia to Birmingham in order to compete, but the long journey was more than worth it after taking home the ultimate accolade.

“It was always a dream and today it has come true,” said Gonzalez Mendikote.

“Winning the group on the first day you have a lot of time to think, but when we entered we thought it could be the last time to win Best in Show so we thought let’s enjoy it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s amazing you can’t ask for more,” added Ante. “She is a natural talent, she loves it so much.

“When she enters the ring, you can see she really loves it and that’s the reason why she has always done well.

“This is the most beautiful ending that we could ever imagine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad