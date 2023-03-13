A woman and her Border Terrier, from Bolney, took home a major award at this year's Crufts.

Lauren Goddard’s two-year-old dog Winston won the Junior Warrant Winner of the Year competition at the ‘world’s greatest dog show’ last Thursday (March 9).

Winston (whose Kennel Club name is Ch Awbrooksky Never Back Down JW) has had ‘a great start to his dog show career’, according to Crufts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He became qualified for the Junior Warrant Winner of the Year after winning the Junior Warrant, an award for pedigree dogs from the ages of 6 to 18 months which have won a series of first prizes at both open and championship dog shows.

Lauren with Border Terrier Winston

Winston and Lauren were up against nine other finalists for the coveted title but were named the winner after wowing judge Lee Cox in the exciting final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauren said: “I’m speechless. It was very daunting being in the ring, but there’s no feeling like it. This is the first time I’ve ever taken part in the Junior Warrant.

“He’s still maturing but me and my family are very pleased with him. I can’t put it into words, I’m so happy and proud of Winston.”

Lauren has been handling dogs for more than ten years and began training her Border Terrier 'as soon as he could start standing and walking'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winston won the Junior Warrant Winner of the Year competition

Even after just two years, Lauren and Winston are no strangers to winning awards together. The pair came first place last year in the Young Kennel Club Terrier Stakes category, 12 - 17 years, and Winston has won Reserve Best Puppy at championship level twice.

Vanessa McAlpine, Crufts show manager, added: “Congratulations to Winston and Lauren for this fantastic achievement. The Junior Warrant is one of the highest levels of success for young dogs and a great indicator of an exciting career to come for these dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am certain we will see a lot more of Winston in the future.”

Crufts, run by The Kennel Club, is a unique celebration of happy, healthy dogs and of the loving relationship that they enjoy with their owners.

Lauren and Winston

This year’s event was held from March 9 – 12 at the NEC Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad