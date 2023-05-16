Chichester Cathedral has announced that it will be opening its doors to dogs from today (Tuesday, May 16).

With its stunning architecture, beautiful grounds, and rich history, the Cathedral is a popular destination for local residents and tourists alike.

Now, with its new dog-friendly policy, the team at the Cathedral looks forward to welcoming even more visitors alongside their beloved animals.

The Reverend Canon Simon Holland said: “We cannot wait to welcome our four-legged friends into the Cathedral.

“Dogs are such an important part of our daily lives, bringing so much love and joy to their families. We hope that by making the Cathedral a dog-friendly space, our visitors will be able to make more meaningful memories with their canine companions.”

Dogs are welcome to explore the Cathedral, and its grounds, during key visiting hours (Monday – Saturday, 9am - 5pm and Sunday, 12.30pm - 2.30pm) and are permitted in the garden of the newly opened Cloisters Kitchen & Garden.

To mark the occasion, and the arrival of Goodwoof at the Kennels at the Goodwood Estate, the newly opened Cloisters Kitchen & Garden will be giving away free home-baked dog treats on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22.

The Cathedral said to ensure that the area remains a safe and enjoyable space for all visitors, the following rules will apply to visitors with dogs: they must be on a leash at all times; owners must clean up after their dogs, and dogs must be well-behaved and not disturb other visitors.