Are you considering adopting a rescue dog? Take a look at the adorable pups looking for homes across Sussex.
Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and normally cares for around 14,000 dogs across its network of rehoming centres.
Its branch in Shoreham does such brilliant work helping animals across the county lead happier lives, and has a whole variety of adorable pooches looking for homes, including two adorable Dachshunds, a young Lurcher and a super-cute 14-week-old puppy.
Each of the dogs below are looking for new homes – if you are interested in adopting one of them, visit the Dogs Trust for more information and to complete an application form.
All information and photos come from Dogs Trust Shoreham.
1. Willow - 14-week-old Akita cross Rottweiler
Willow is an endearing Akita cross Rottweiler pup with bundles of energy! He arrived at Dogs Trust as part of an unplanned-litter and has had limited experience of the big wide world around him. Pro-active adopters who can invest plenty of their time to his ongoing training, including teaching him basic life skills and building up positive associations around new experiences would be perfect. While every pup needs support from their humans when getting to know the world, Willow particularly seems to lack in confidence. He likes to look to his people pals for reassurance but also thrives off the companionship his littermates. Because of this, he would be best-suited to living with another well-rounded dog, who could help to show him the ropes and act as a good role model for him. Willow would best be suited to a family where the youngest members are of secondary-school aged children, and he will need a garden of his own. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Sooty - six year old Chihuahua cross
Sooty is a sweet chap with a sensitive nature. He enjoys making new friends but does tend to show conflicting behaviours when it comes to handling. For example, Sooty will nudge into your hands when he wants a fuss but likes to do this on his own terms. He appreciates his own space at times, so it is best to have a gentle, hands-off approach when first building a bond with him. The endearing six-year-old has a lot of love to give and his perfect match would be with patient adopters, who can take the time to learn his body language, while gradually building up his confidence. As well as spending time with his favourite people, Sooty loves exploring the outdoors and pottering about in exciting new places! The youngest members of Sooty's family must be in their later teens and he cannot live with other dogs, cats or small animals. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Frankie - four year old Chihuahua
For such a small little chap, Frankie is FULL of character! Sensitive in his nature, Frankie arrived at Dogs Trust due to behavioural and medical concerns, including a previous history of aggression to children and nerves around strangers. Due to this, Frankie will need to live in a home with patient adopters who can make multiple visits to our rehoming centre to get to know him gradually, and then support him with some confidence building once he’s at home. The youngest members of his family must be in their older teens, and he will need to be the only pet in his new abode. A garden of his own is essential so that he can regularly enjoy some outdoor relaxation time! Four-year-old Frankie will make for a fabulous companion once he’s formed a strong friendship with you. A gentle approach and plenty of tasty treats is the way to his heart, and after taking the time to get to know him, you’ll be rewarded with his affectionate side. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Tex - nine year old Collie cross
Tex is looking for what Dogs Trust has called a 'hero adopter' who can offer him commitment and consistency. Nervous in the presence of new people, Tex arrived into the charity's care after showing aggression towards strangers. However, with careful management and when providing him with a predictable routine, he is a sweet and loving boy who will make for a brilliant companion. Tex must be the only pet at home and can be worried around unfamiliar dogs. He is also required to wear his muzzle when in public and when visiting the vets as a precaution. A secure garden of his own is essential. While Tex isn’t keen on being cuddled, he does enjoy gentle fusses from his favourite friends and will show you his affection by nuzzling into your hand or choosing to relax in your company. He’s also keen to interact with his humans over a game with his toys, or when participating in fun training. Photo: Dogs Trust