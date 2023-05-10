1 . Willow - 14-week-old Akita cross Rottweiler

Willow is an endearing Akita cross Rottweiler pup with bundles of energy! He arrived at Dogs Trust as part of an unplanned-litter and has had limited experience of the big wide world around him. Pro-active adopters who can invest plenty of their time to his ongoing training, including teaching him basic life skills and building up positive associations around new experiences would be perfect. While every pup needs support from their humans when getting to know the world, Willow particularly seems to lack in confidence. He likes to look to his people pals for reassurance but also thrives off the companionship his littermates. Because of this, he would be best-suited to living with another well-rounded dog, who could help to show him the ropes and act as a good role model for him. Willow would best be suited to a family where the youngest members are of secondary-school aged children, and he will need a garden of his own. Photo: Dogs Trust