A canine carer at a Dogs Trust in Sussex is trying to find a home for her favourite dog in time for Valentine’s Day.

Chloe Partridge, along with the rest of the team at Dogs Trust Shoreham, is calling on local dog lovers to open their homes and their hearts to loveable resident Logan.

The canine carer has developed an especially strong bond with the Jack Russell Terrier, who has been deaf since birth, coming in on her days off to take Logan to the beach.

Chloe said: “I started working at Dogs Trust last year, having always wanted to work with animals and finishing a qualification in animal care.

Chloe and Logan, her favourite canine companion at Dogs Trust.

My favourite thing to do at work is dog training and helping them build them confidence.

“I have started to take on dogs that have more ‘challenging’ behaviours, most recently Logan. I know that Logan can be quite stressed and needs extra TLC, so I come in on my days off to give him some extra love.

"I love all dogs but have a real soft spot for deaf dogs, so Logan is a perfect buddy for me while he is looking for his forever home.

“I love taking Logan offsite to the beach, and my favourite thing to teach is fun new tricks.”

Logan is looking for a home in time for Valentine's Day.

Logan has been described as ‘the most affectionate and loving little dog’ who will love nothing more than snuggling up on your lap for cuddles once he has made friends with you.

Being such a clever pooch, he is very keen to participate in his training, which will need to be achieved using sign-language.