If you’re thinking about rehoming a dog, there are many things you should consider.
Esme Wheeler, from the RSPCA’s companion animals department in Sussex, has shared her top tips to consider when welcoming a canine companion into your family.
She said: “Getting any pet is a big commitment which comes with huge responsibility and it is not something to do on impulse.
"We advise people to think very carefully before adopting a pet, as understanding what your pet needs to ensure they live a happy and healthy life is vital.
“However, once you have thought thoroughly about it and if you decide it is the right decision, then rehoming a dog through the RSPCA is an incredibly rewarding experience and you will be doing such a good thing giving the rescue dog you adopt a second chance at a new life.”
You can see some of the dogs currently looking for loving homes in Sussex here.
1. Top tips for rehoming a dog in Sussex
Photo: @thisisfranpatel from Pixabay
2. Make sure it is the right dog for you and your lifestyle
Some of our dogs come from horrific cases of neglect and can be nervous of other people and dogs, while others have separation-related behaviour issues and can’t be left on their own for certain amounts of time. Our rehoming centres will always give advice on which dog is suitable for your lifestyle - for example, if you and your family are big walkers then there may be an energetic young dog suitable to share the long walks with you! Some dogs may also not be used to young children so have to be rehomed in an adult-only household, whereas others will be fine with children of a certain age.
Photo: Joshua Choate from Pixabay
3. Adopt a dog when there aren’t big changes in your life
We recommend adopting a dog when you don’t have big changes happening in your life, for example a house move, wedding or a new baby - as it could cause stress for your dog and also added stress for you!
Photo: Jill Wellington from Pixabay
4. Have patience
When a new dog comes into your home, it will take time for them to get to know you and for you to get to know them. They may be a little shy at first and want their own space, so make sure you have a bed set up for them in a quiet part of the house so they can take themselves away. It takes time to get to know each other but patience pays off. Remember some of our dogs may still need help with toilet training and learning to be left alone. These factors will be considered when trying to match with someone or a family who has time for this.
Photo: Birgit from Pixabay