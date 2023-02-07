These dogs at Arundawn Dog Rescue are looking for loving homes. Could one of them be the perfect match for you?
Are you considering welcoming a four-legged friend into your home?
From mature Staffies to young Chihuahuas, each of these dogs at Arundawn Dog Rescue are hoping to find loving families in Sussex.
If you are interested in adopting one of them, visit the rescue’s website and register your interest by completing a pre-adoption form.
All information and photos come from Arundawn Dog Rescue.
1. Tehlia - four years old
Tehlia is a poodle crossbreed. She has been described as being 'loving and bonkers', despite being skittish and shy. She is very clever and has a 'multitude of personalities'. A family with the time and patience to help Tehlia build her trust and confidence, is essential. She would love a big garden to run around in, and must have at least one other canine playmate. She cannot live with young children, cats or small animals.
Photo: Arundawn
2. Nugget - two years old
Nugget would best suit a home with another dog to ease any anxieties. He is full on with other dogs so ideally needs a calm but firm canine female friend. He is a little needy so would benefit from someone at home a lot of the time, who can build up his confidence. He cannot live with cats, small animals or children under 12.
Photo: Arundawn
3. Oria - six years old
Oria is looking for a very special and understanding home. She has many 'quirks' and does not like being handled. She must live with adults and may enjoy living with another well-matched dog. She could also live with a cat that is comfortable around dogs. Arundawn said she will take some time to get used to her new human but once bonded, she won't leave your side.
Photo: Arundawn
4. Milo - four months old
Milo was born at the rescue centre and is a very happy puppy who is constantly wagging his tail. He can be unsure of new people and situations and will need a confident canine friend to guide and help him as he matures. Arundawn said he loves to play and is definitely a 'dog' not a 'handbag accessory'. A fun, active and consistent home will be ideal.
Photo: Arundawn