3 . Oria - six years old

Oria is looking for a very special and understanding home. She has many 'quirks' and does not like being handled. She must live with adults and may enjoy living with another well-matched dog. She could also live with a cat that is comfortable around dogs. Arundawn said she will take some time to get used to her new human but once bonded, she won't leave your side.

Photo: Arundawn