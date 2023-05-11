Edit Account-Sign Out
Dog Friendly Sussex: Horsham girl, 15, wins Young Kennel Club artist of the year competition

A 15-year-old from Horsham has been scooped a top prize in a Young Kennel Club competition.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 11th May 2023, 15:28 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 15:29 BST

Emily Moores wowed judges with a photo of her dog named ‘Autumn Magic’, earning her the ‘artist of the year’ title.

Her winning photograph will be displayed in The Kennel Club Art Gallery, as part of the 150th anniversary celebrations for the organisation.

Speaking of her win, Emily said: “I am absolutely shocked but equally super happy and proud! I know how highly contested the YKC competitions are so I’m overjoyed to have won first place!”

The winning photograph. Credit: Emily MooresThe winning photograph. Credit: Emily Moores
The winning photograph. Credit: Emily Moores

The popular art competition invited YKC members to express their creativity and showcase their dog photography skills, with all entries required to feature a dog and fit one of three themes: “Your everyday dog”, “Your competing dog” and “Your working dog”.

Vanessa McAlpine, Kennel Club events and youth development executive, added: “We were so impressed by Emily’s image, it demonstrated a real talent for photography. Her picture not only met the brief of ‘your everyday dog’, but was a beautiful representation of the love she has for her dog, Summer.

“We would like to congratulate not only Emily, but all of our members who entered. The standard was incredibly high this year and we are so proud to have such creative young members.”

This isn’t Emily’s only impressive win – earlier this year, she won the Young Kennel Club (YKC) Pastoral & Working Handling group for 12 – 17 year olds at Crufts against ‘very strong competition’ of nine other handlers.

For more information about the YKC, visit: www.thekennelclub.org.uk/young-kennel-club.

