Dog Friendly Sussex: Horsham girl, 15, wins Young Kennel Club group at Crufts

A 15-year-old from Horsham has won big at Crufts this year with her beloved dog.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 15th Mar 2023, 15:39 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 15:40 GMT

Emily Moores, with her six-year-old Shetland Sheepdog Belle, won the Young Kennel Club (YKC) Pastoral & Working Handling group for 12 – 17 year olds, against ‘very strong competition’ of nine other handlers.

Emily said: “It was such a privilege to have won again at Crufts but this time in the older age category, it makes all the hard work I do training throughout the year so worth it.”

"And of course, to share the win with my best girl Belle, is just incredible.”

Unfortunately, here was ‘no love’ for her Pomeranian Tilly, who was showing at Crufts for the second time, but the pair had ‘an absolute blast’ representing thw Toy Group in the Best in Show rehearsals on Thursday (March 9) evening.

Emily added: “It was so surreal stepping onto the green carpet of the main arena, which has been my biggest goal since I started showing 7 years ago.

"Hopefully one day it might be for real, but even the practise felt amazing!”

This year was Emily’s sixth at Crufts. In 2019, aged just 11, Emily came first place with Belle in the same group, Pastoral & Working Handling group, for 6-11 year olds.

Speaking about her love for Crufts, Emily said: “I absolutely love showing my dogs because I really enjoy training them and it’s so rewarding to see our training pay off in the ring.

"I always feel so proud being able to show them off, especially at Crufts!”

