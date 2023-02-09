A litter of homeless puppies who were living in a car are set to become police dogs – but one of them is still looking for a home.

Six Belgian Shepherd Malinois puppies were handed in to RSPCA’s Sussex West branch after their owner had been made homeless and was unable to care for them.

The puppies, and both their parents, had been living in a car before being given to the animal rescue.

Despite their difficult start to life, the puppies were ‘so friendly and happy’, leading staff at RSPCA to contact Thames Valley Police with a special job in mind for the youngsters.

The puppies were assessed and were found to be right for the job, but there was one problem: there was only space for five.

This meant Mini, the smallest of the litter, was sadly left behind.

She is now looking for her own forever home where she can have as much fun as her hard-working siblings.

The puppies have all been named after car brands, including Sussex’s own Rolls-Royce.

A spokesperson for RSPCA said Royce, Bentley, Beama, Panda and Mercedes are ‘doing really well and are looking forward to starting work’.

Animal Centre Manager, Su Botherway, added: “We were happy to be able to help the owner in what were incredibly sad and difficult circumstances, and be able to offer space to the puppies.

"Belgian Shepherds are great dogs, and really enjoy having a 'job' to do so called the Police immediately to see if they were interested.

"With the cost of living crisis we are seeing more and more people needing to sign dogs over for these heartbreaking reasons.”

