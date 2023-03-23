Edit Account-Sign Out
Dog Friendly Sussex: Sussex restaurant chain to serve doggy menu - this is what will be on offer and how much it will cost

A Sussex restaurant chain is launching a brand-new menu just for dogs! Here’s what’s on offer.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:54 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 11:55 GMT

Bill’s, which was founded in Lewes and has branches across Sussex, is launching the doggy-exclusive menu on Monday, March 27.

It has been introduced so that our four-legged friends ‘will no longer have to watch in envy’ as we enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner at the popular chain.

Your pup will be able to choose from a range of dog-friendly treats, bites and ice cream to indulge in, as well as a doggy-safe ‘wine’.

Bill's Restaurant is launching a brand-new menu just for dogs, which even includes a canine-safe wine.
See the full menu below:

Bites:

Denzel’s Superfood Bites – £3.50

A blend of fresh bananas, berries and salmon, a delicious grain-free recipe packed with vitamins, minerals and fibre to keep your dog fit and healthy.

Denzel’s Nut Butter Bites – £3.50

Made with tasty turkey, peanuts, cashews and a splash of coconut oil, providing a fantastic source of healthy fats for a shinier coat with every bite.

Denzel’s High Protein Bites – £3.50

Soft, squishy bites made with chicken, spinach and chickpeas crammed with healthy proteins for a vital, lean source of energy.

Treats:

Scoop’s Vanilla Ice Cream for Dogs – £3.50

Made from fresh farm milk with added Vitamin C and other good stuff, bound to get tails wagging

To drink:

Woof & Brew Posh Pooch Tailwagger Creek ‘Wine’

Natural (and non-alcoholic) cooling dog hydration packed with vitamins, minerals and anti-oxidants. An infusion of elderflower, nettle, ginseng and limeflower.

The chain also specifies that the menu is not for human consumption and kindly request that dogs are supervised at all times when consuming any item from the Doggy Menu.

For more information, visit: www.bills-website.co.uk/events/dog-menu

