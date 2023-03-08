SussexWorld's campaign to make Sussex the most dog-friendly county: Here are some of the places which already welcome four-legged visitors in Lewes
We’re on a mission to make Sussex the most dog-friendly county in the UK – here are some of the top places in Lewes which already welcome your four-legged friends.
There are many places in Lewes where you can enjoy a wonderful day out with your dog in tow.
From beautiful walks to dog-friendly pubs and restaurants, these are the top-rated places to take your pooch on TripAdvisor.
Unfortunately, as with all places, not every establishment is so welcoming to our four-legged friends.
Let us know how Lewes could become even more dog-friendly by emailing: [email protected]
Or get in touch if you’re a dog-friendly business and would like to be featured!