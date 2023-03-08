Edit Account-Sign Out
SussexWorld's campaign to make Sussex the most dog-friendly county: Here are some of the places which already welcome four-legged visitors in Lewes

We’re on a mission to make Sussex the most dog-friendly county in the UK – here are some of the top places in Lewes which already welcome your four-legged friends.

By Megan Baker
5 minutes ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 3:44pm

There are many places in Lewes where you can enjoy a wonderful day out with your dog in tow.

From beautiful walks to dog-friendly pubs and restaurants, these are the top-rated places to take your pooch on TripAdvisor.

Unfortunately, as with all places, not every establishment is so welcoming to our four-legged friends.

Let us know how Lewes could become even more dog-friendly by emailing: [email protected]

Or get in touch if you’re a dog-friendly business and would like to be featured!

Photo: Image by LaBruixa from Pixabay

The beautiful and historic park is open all year round with free entry and makes for a lovely dog walk. With many families and dog walkers around, there will be lots of pups for your pet to say hello to.

2. Lewes Priory Park

The beautiful and historic park is open all year round with free entry and makes for a lovely dog walk. With many families and dog walkers around, there will be lots of pups for your pet to say hello to.

Photo: UGC

Malling Down Nature Reserve welcomes dogs for a picturesque and peaceful walk.

3. Malling Down Nature Reserve

Malling Down Nature Reserve welcomes dogs for a picturesque and peaceful walk.

Photo: Google Street View

The Flea Market on Market Street is 'the place to go for second hand furniture, a piece of retro chic, genuine antiques or 70s kitsch', according to its website, which also verifies that it's dog friendly!

4. Lewes Flea Market

The Flea Market on Market Street is 'the place to go for second hand furniture, a piece of retro chic, genuine antiques or 70s kitsch', according to its website, which also verifies that it's dog friendly!

Photo: Google Street View

