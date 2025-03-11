Meet Harvey – a ten-year-old dog who is looking for a forever home in Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harvey’s carers at Dogs Trust Shoreham said he is ‘readier than ever’ to meet his match. He’s hopeful to find understanding adopters, who could offer him a quieter home environment.

The Mandarin phrase ‘Shih Tzu’ translates to ‘little lion’, and this boy certainly has the personality to match, according to Dogs Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite his age, he has a huge love for his toys and is particularly fond of small, soft teddies, which he enjoys throwing around the room to chase after.

Harvey. Photo: Dogs Trust

While full of fun-loving energy, Harvey can be worried when first making new friends, and his cheeky and playful side is reserved to those who have taken the time to build up a bond gradually.

Due to his nervousness around strangers, Harvey is seeking an adult-only home, with minimal visitors. Although he is unable to live with any other pets and is happiest when keeping to himself, Harvey can walk with calm and steady dogs of a similar size to himself.

His favourite places to explore are quiet walks that have lots for him to sniff, and where he can avoid busy roads and too many people. A garden of his own is essential and he’d love his own little den, or safe space, where he can take himself off to rest when he needs to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dogs Trust said Harvey has been known to be an independent boy at times, but he is bound to make for a fantastic companion to a family who will embrace all the aspects of his colourful character, and who can offer him the peaceful life that he longs for.

To apply to adopt Harvey, or to find out more about the pups at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/shoreham.