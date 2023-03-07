Dog horoscopes: What your dog's astrological sign has in store for March, according to AI chatbot

1 . Aries (March 21-April 19)

For Aries dogs this March, the cosmos brings high energy and enthusiasm. Your natural bravery and confidence will be highlighted this month, and you'll be more than ready to take on new challenges. You may find yourself being more assertive and competitive, but remember to stay friendly with other dogs. Your boundless energy may also lead you to be more impulsive, so be careful when making decisions. This is a great time to learn new tricks or engage in physical activities to burn off excess energy. Remember to balance your enthusiasm with some relaxation time too. Overall, embrace your inner fire and go after what you want.

Photo: Dave Francis from Pixabay