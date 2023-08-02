2 . Peggy - two year old Lurcher

Peggy is the mother of the litter of ten puppies, and was sadly handed in to the charity by her owner just five days before giving birth. Arundawn said she has been a 'great mum' but is now ready to find a home of her own. At just two years old, she has already had two litters of puppies so is looking for a home where she can just relax and be loved. She is very intelligent and gets on well with the dogs at Arundawn. The charity said it believes she will easily fit into most homes and is very friendly to children. Photo: Arundawn