Take a look at these adorable rescue dogs who are all up for adoption in Sussex.
Are you considering welcoming a pooch into your home? Why not consider adopting a rescue dog?
These dogs at Arundawn Rescue, located near Horsham, are all looking hoping to find a special family, including an adorable litter of ten puppies!
To find out more about each of these dogs and to enquire about adopting, visit the rescue’s website and complete a pre-application form.
All information and photos come from Arundawn.
1. Bull Lurcher puppies - five weeks old
This adorable litter of puppies were born five days after their mum, Peggy, was handed in to Arundawn. These typical puppies are excitable and playful and will need plenty of training and socialisation as they grow. They will also require lots of exercise. Their breed - Bull Lurcher crossbreed - means they will be highly intelligent, as well as loyal and well-behaved in the right home. Currently five weeks old, the puppies will not be ready for rehoming until they are 12 weeks old,. However, the charity said it will begin the process of finding them their homes shortly, adding that the team will be 'fussy' to ensure they find the right families. Photo: Arundawn
2. Peggy - two year old Lurcher
Peggy is the mother of the litter of ten puppies, and was sadly handed in to the charity by her owner just five days before giving birth. Arundawn said she has been a 'great mum' but is now ready to find a home of her own. At just two years old, she has already had two litters of puppies so is looking for a home where she can just relax and be loved. She is very intelligent and gets on well with the dogs at Arundawn. The charity said it believes she will easily fit into most homes and is very friendly to children. Photo: Arundawn
3. Maisie - two year old Cockapoo
Maisie requires a home that is experienced with nervous dogs. Sadly, she had been running loose for weeks before being trapped and rescued by Arundawn. The charity said she was in poor condition and her coat was matted and riddled with fleas and worms. Her new owner will need to have plenty of patience to help her overcome her fears and tendencies to run away from you, and she will need at least one other dog in the home to keep her company. Photo: Arundawn
4. Barney - four year old Crossbreed
'Lovely' Barney (left) loves any fuss and attention he can get. Arundawn does not have any history on him and would like to find a foster home without cats or children under 15 so that he can be assessed outside of kennels. The charity added that Barney appears to be dog-friendly. Photo: Arundawn