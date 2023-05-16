Are you looking for a loving companion to join your family? Take a look at these adorable dogs.
These dogs at Arundawn Rescue, located near Horsham, are all looking for loving homes.
Take a look at the pictures below – maybe one of these dogs could be the perfect pet for you?
To find out more about adopting one of these adorable dogs, visit the rescue’s website and complete a pre-application form.
All information and photos come from Arundawn.
1. Polly - eight year old Polish Lowland Sheepdog
Polly arrived at Arundawn after living with over 10 other dogs where she had little interaction with the outside world. She was quite 'shut down' on arrival and her coat was so matted the only option was to clip it all off. She will need a rural home as she is scared of the outside world and walking will need to be taken slowly to get her used to her surroundings. Polly must have the company of another dog or dogs in her new home. She likes her human around her too where possible, so someone who is home for much of the time would be ideal for her. Photo: Arundawn
2. Rubble - two year old Lurcher
Rubble has been described by Arundawn as an endearing character. He gets on well with other dogs, children, cats and even horses, so could be ideal for many families looking to welcome a furry friend. He must live with at least one other dog as he gets a lot of confidence and reassurance from having a friend. He also needs an owner who is around most of the time as he gets distressed when left alone for too long. Rubble is a well-rounded, very affectionate dog who is more than ready to find his new home. Photo: Arundawn
3. Kalli - ten month old Malinois
Kalli is looking for a foster carer local to Horsham. She joined Arundawn just a few days after being bought as her owner was unfortunately allergic to dogs. She has lots of energy and a brain which is typical of her breed. This means she needs an active home that can give her lots of exercise and stimulation. Agility would be great for her. She has been well-behaved with children over ten but Arundawn said she may be a bit too rambunctious for younger kids at this time. Photo: Arundawn
4. Sprite - 18 month old Italian Greyhound
Sprite was sadly 'dumped' and on arrival at Arundawn was 'terrified of her own shadow'. Due to this, and her Italian Greyhound nature, she will always have a nervous disposition. She needs a quiet home with lots of space and a really good size garden to run around in. She loves other dogs, especially bigger ones, so much live with two or more in her new home. While she's not too sure on humans, she loves a cuddle but will shy away when she's unsure. Sprite also enjoys walks and food, and likes children. She is afraid of loud noises. Photo: Arundawn