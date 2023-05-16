1 . Polly - eight year old Polish Lowland Sheepdog

Polly arrived at Arundawn after living with over 10 other dogs where she had little interaction with the outside world. She was quite 'shut down' on arrival and her coat was so matted the only option was to clip it all off. She will need a rural home as she is scared of the outside world and walking will need to be taken slowly to get her used to her surroundings. Polly must have the company of another dog or dogs in her new home. She likes her human around her too where possible, so someone who is home for much of the time would be ideal for her. Photo: Arundawn