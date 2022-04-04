Dogs for adoption: Could you give adorable Lemmy a loving home in Sussex?

When he’s not showing off his favourite tricks, you will often find this cheeky chap running about after a tennis ball or investigating his surroundings.

To match his energetic nature, he would love to find a home with active adopters who can offer him playtime in the garden, enriching walks and reward-based training.

While this sweet Terrier cross is super smart and fun to be around, he is a sensitive soul at heart and will need gentle guidance and lots of patience from his new family.

Lemmy

Building up his trust may take a little while, but once you have made friends with Lemmy, he will be a playful and interactive companion who will relish spending quality time with you.

He prefers his people pals, so Lemmy needs to be the only pet, in an adult-only household, without any visiting children or too many visitors in general.

A garden of his own is essential and he would much prefer quieter walking areas, away from the hustle and bustle, or where there are lots of other dogs roaming. He is a good boy when travelling in the car, which is a great benefit if needing to drive him to more remote locations!

Lemmy’s new family will need to make multiple visits to Shoreham Rehoming Centre to get to know him so that they can build up a solid bond and receive guidance from the Training Team.

Lemmy, a terrier at Dogs Trust, is looking for a new home.

If you are a patient dog-lover with experience and an interest in reward-based training, then Lemmy may just be the dog for you.

