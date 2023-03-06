Edit Account-Sign Out
Dogs for adoption in Sussex: Adorable Lurcher Tula is looking for a new home

Meet Tula – a bright, young Lurcher who is looking for a new home.

By Megan Baker
19 minutes ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 11:42am

The spritely two-year-old loves to learn and has made brilliant progress with her training at Dogs Trust Shoreham recently. Now, she is keen to find a forever family who will enjoy continuing to teach her new things!

Ever enthusiastic to express her energy, Tula is always looking for the next fun thing to get involved with— whether that’s solving a food-based enrichment puzzle, sniffing about on a treat trail, or engaging in a game with her toys.

Her perfect match would be with an active family with lots of time to dedicate to filling her life with joy.

Tula is looking for a new home.
She will need a garden of her own at home, so that she can burn off some steam and enjoy zooming about off-lead.

Much more a fan of people, Tula is looking to live as the only pet and requires secluded walking locations to avoid seeing lots of other dogs about.

She’s good at travelling in the car, which is a great advantage and makes driving her to quieter areas very easy.

Any of her family members must be of secondary-school age, and she’ll need her new family to meet her on multiple occasions before taking her home, so that they can work alongside the Dogs Trust Training Team.

Tula’s new family must live within a two-hour drive to Dogs Trust Shoreham Rehoming Centre, which is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

To find out more about Tula, or any of the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Click here for news from Dog Friendly Sussex!

