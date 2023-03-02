Monty is looking for a new home in Sussex. See our video to find out more about the adorable Rottweiler cross Labrador.

Arundawn said Monty is ‘one of those dogs that come into rescue and just breaks our hearts’.

The ten-year-old Rottweiler cross Labrador was relinquished by his owner as they were no longer able to look after him properly.

He has been in the rescue’s care for more than two years and, with Monty’s foster carers soon going on a long-planned holiday, he is now ‘desperate’ to find a home.

Arundawn Dog Rescue is looking for a new home for Monty Pic SR230215Monty

​Monty has many anxieties and was terrified of the outdoors due to not being walked for a long time as he had become reactive to other dogs. The rescue has worked on this but said Monty must wear a muzzle on walks and cannot be rehomed with any other pets.

Monty was ‘grossly overweight’ when he arrived at the rescue centre but his new love, playing fetch, has helped him lose the excess weight.

He also loves running around off-lead in a secure field.

A spokesperson for the rescue said: “We think he deserves far more than what he has been given to date.”

Despite his anxieties, Monty has transformed during his time in foster. The rescue said he has become a ‘cuddlebug’ and, ‘like most big dogs, he seriously does think he can fit in your lap’.

He has also been described as being ‘great with all people’ and ‘a fantastic dog in the home’ due to his ‘impeccable manners’.

Essentials for Monty’s forever home include:

- A calm environment in a rural location;

- An owner with patience and commitment to help address his anxiety and reactivity;

- No other pets;

- No children under 12.

​The rescue centre added: “He's still got a few quirks, but his fosterers have shown how big a difference it makes in a dog's life if you give them the right attention and care.

"We think he is more than ready to find his forever home with a family who can continue to build his confidence and are willing to share the sofa for snuggles.”

For more information about Monty, and to register your interest in adopting him, visit: www.arundawndogrescue.co.uk/monty.

