Marley is a Shih Tzu with a cheeky and playful nature, and Jackson is a gentle, affectionate Flat Coat Retriever. Both aged 11, the senior dogs have been together since their puppy days and are now looking for a peaceful home life.

Marley may appear to be a little 'indifferent' when you first meet him, but you will know when you have gained his friendship as he will nudge himself into your hands to ask for a fuss.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Similiarly, Jackson can also be a little shy when meeting new people, but he will form a strong, loyal bond once he knows you well.

Jackson and Marley, a duo at Dogs Trust Shoreham, are looking for a home.

Looking to relish all the luxuries of their retirement years, Jackson and Marley would best be suited to a quieter lifestyle in a household where the youngest members of their family are over the age of ten.

Jackson and Marley cannot live with other animals. While they are friendly with calm-natured canines, they would prefer to continue living as a duo, rather than have another dog at home with them.

A garden of their own is a must so that they can potter about and sunbathe to their hearts content, and they will need access to the whole house, as they like to be nearby to their humans.

The pair are bound to make for loyal and affectionate companions once they have taken the time to get to know their new family over several meetings.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham, BN43 5LT.

For more information about Jackson and Marley, or to find out about the other dogs at the Shoreham Rehoming Centre, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming or call 0303 003 0000.