Active in her nature, the playful pooch adores her toys and is ever enthusiastic to participate in a game of fetch while being equally keen to explore on peaceful walks.

More than anything though, Pepper loves spending time with her humans.

Currently residing in a temporary foster home, her foster carers say she is a friendly lady to everyone she meets but holds a special place in her heart for those closest to her.

Pepper, an Australian Terrier at Dogs Trust Shoreham, is looking for a new home.

Ultimately, the affectionate five-year-old is bound to make a very loyal companion to a family who won't mind receiving lots of slobbery kisses!

Pepper enjoys the outdoors but will need to be walked in less-frequented areas, where she can avoid bumping into lots of other dogs.

She must be the only pet at home and the youngest members of her family will need to be aged at least 16.

It is essential that she has a secure garden of her own to potter about in and she may need some support with her housetraining in the initial stages of settling in.

Pepper's potential adopters may notice that she can be a little off-balance, but she doesn't let it affect her and remains a happy-go-lucky lady who lives life to its fullest! This can be discussed further with the rehoming team.

For more information about Pepper, or to find out about the other dogs at the Shoreham Rehoming Centre, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming or call 0303 003 0000.