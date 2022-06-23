See below to see which dogs at Arundawn Dog Rescue are up for adoption or requiring foster.
Some may require more time for assessment, but you can find further information on each of their profiles on the centre's website before completing a pre-adoption form.
1. Tiggy and Lavender
Mother and daughter pair Lavender (1) and Tiggy (4) have been together all their lives and must continue living together. Arundawn is looking for adopters who will take both dogs together, and has plenty of understanding and patience. They cannot live with cats or children, but may be happy in the company of another calm dog.
Photo: Arundawn Dog Rescue
2. Winnie
Winnie is an 11-month-old Dachshund who is a lovely and affectionate girl. She requires a patient and calm home where her confidence can grow, and will benefit from another dog in the home to keep her company. She cannot, however, live with children under 12-years-old or small pets.
Photo: Arundawn Dog Rescue
3. Arthur
Arthur (7) is a Shih Tzu cross Brussels Griffon who arrived from a pound kennels in an appalling condition. Underweight and coat matted - some mats pulling so tight it must have been painful. His ears were also a problem - with one in particular, virtually closed - and his hearing is most definitely affected. Further details of his needs and ideal home will be provided after assessment, but anyone wishing to register their interest can do so by visiting his profile.
Photo: Arundawn Dog Rescue
4. Alfie and Kia
Alfie and Kia found themselves needing a new home after their owners had to move and were unable to take them with them. Alfie (14) is a Bull Terrier cross, and Kia (12) is a Jack Russell Terrier cross Staffordshire Bull Terrier. The pair love their walks, are happy to relax most of the time, love snuggles and cuddles, and are great with children.
Photo: Arundawn Dog Rescue