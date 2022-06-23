3. Arthur

Arthur (7) is a Shih Tzu cross Brussels Griffon who arrived from a pound kennels in an appalling condition. Underweight and coat matted - some mats pulling so tight it must have been painful. His ears were also a problem - with one in particular, virtually closed - and his hearing is most definitely affected. Further details of his needs and ideal home will be provided after assessment, but anyone wishing to register their interest can do so by visiting his profile.

Photo: Arundawn Dog Rescue