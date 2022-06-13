The two-year-old enjoys anything that keeps her mind active and burns off some of her bountiful energy, from training games, enrichment puzzles to playing with her favourite toys.

Tula would be happiest with a family who can match her energy levels and who lead an active lifestyle.

She needs owners who are able to give her attention to keep her stimulated and dedication to support her with some additional training.

Tula, a lurcher at Dogs Trust Shoreham, is looking for a new home.

Just as much cheeky as she is endearing, Tula does have an inclination for chasing other animals, so will need to be kept on lead at all times as well as wearing her harness and muzzle in public.

A garden of her own at her new home is a must so that she can burn off some steam and enjoy additional exercise.

Tula will need to be the only pet in her new home and requires secluded walking locations to avoid seeing lots of other dogs about.

She is a fantastic travel companion in the car, so she is happy to hop in the car for a new adventure.

Any of her people pals must be over the age of 16, and she will need her new family to meet her on multiple occasions to begin building up a bond, before she fully packs her bags and moves in for good.

Dogs Trust is also appealing for people to consider fostering as part of its ‘Home from Home’ scheme. To find out more, contact [email protected]

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham, BN43 5LT.