Belle is a two-year-old Cocker Spaniel who, unfortunately, had been through a lot before arriving at Arundawn Dog Rescue and was ‘in a very, very poor way’.
Despite her young age, she had already been bred from multiple times and was handed into the rescue with many health issues and in-need of multiple surgeries.
She was also underweight but, with the correct diet and care from her foster carer, she has been nursed back to health and ‘turned into a lovely dog’.
Belle has been described by the rescue as ‘intelligent’, ‘obedient’ and ‘affectionate’.
She can also be quite needy and is looking for an owner who can give her all the love she wants and deserves.
Essentials for Belle’s forever home include:
- Another dog to provide company and reassurance;
- An active family who can give her lots of exercise, as required by dogs of her breed;
- A garden or a home in a rural location where she will have plenty of access to the outdoors.
Belle has lived around feral cats but has not been cat-tested by the rescue.
She has also lived around children and would be happy in a family home.
For more information about Belle, and to register your interest in adopting her, visit: www.arundawndogrescue.co.uk/belle.
