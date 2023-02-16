There are so many breeds to choose from when considering welcoming a new canine companion into your home, so why not try opting for a rescue dog?
From Staffordshire Bull Terriers to Pugs, each of these dogs at RSPCA are looking for homes across Sussex.
If you are interested in adopting one of them, visit the rescue’s website and complete an application form.
All information and photos come from the RSPCA.
1. Lolly - eight year old Pug cross Italian Greyhound
Lolly is an eight year old Pug x Italian greyhound. The team at RSPCA said Lolly's 'bubbly' and 'fun' personality has stolen all of their hearts. Lolly's past has left her with an anxious temperament and, due to this, she will need a quiet home away from main cities and towns. It will be important that potential adopters are able to commit to Lolly's ongoing training needs and can make many trips to the centre. Lolly is very food motivated which the RSPCA team said makes training lots of fun. She knows lots of cues and the list is growing daily! Lolly has been seen to be dog reactive so it would be beneficial for adopters to previously have experience with reactive dogs or be willing to learn from the team. Lolly will require her own garden, no other pets in her home and any members of her family must be aged over 18.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Fidget and Theo - nine year old Staffordshire Bull Terriers
Fidget and Theo arrived at the RSPCA with severe skin allergies, sore ears and multiple lumps and bumps that needed checking out by the vet. They are still currently on treatment but are on the mend and will be looking for a new home once they have fully recovered. Fidget is a happy go lucky girl who wants to greet everyone she meets! Theo is a little more shy but soon makes friends for a bit of fuss and a treat! They both know their names and 'sit', are housetrained and enjoy their walks. They love playing with toys but do not always want to share what they have with each other. Fidget and Theo are looking for a new home where they can stay together as they are very attached to each other. They will need to be the only pets on the home.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Hank - four year old Boxer
Hank has heaps of energy for walks, training and play. He loves being around people and is really eager to learn. Hank would be a great companion for active adopters who enjoy the great outdoors. He loves other dogs but needs to learn how to interact politely as tends to forget his size. If you are looking for a friendly, energetic hiking buddy then Hank is for you.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Hank - two year old Cane Corso
During his time at the RSPCA, Ralph has matured from a worried adolescent into a big, cheeky, young adult. He is a very clever boy who loves to learn new things but still has his daft, clumsy moments. He knows many commands, such as: sit, down, paw, spin, speak, stay, come, leave, here, kisses and his name. Ralph is very wary of strangers and needs gentle, slow introductions when meeting new people. However, once you have gained his trust he becomes a big, soppy, cuddly boy! He will ideally need to be the only pet in the home but, depending on the circumstances, the RSPCA may consider him living with a large female dog. Ralph requires a quiet, adult-only home with a large garden abd an owner experienced with large bull breeds.
Photo: RSPCA