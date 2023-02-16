2 . Fidget and Theo - nine year old Staffordshire Bull Terriers

Fidget and Theo arrived at the RSPCA with severe skin allergies, sore ears and multiple lumps and bumps that needed checking out by the vet. They are still currently on treatment but are on the mend and will be looking for a new home once they have fully recovered. Fidget is a happy go lucky girl who wants to greet everyone she meets! Theo is a little more shy but soon makes friends for a bit of fuss and a treat! They both know their names and 'sit', are housetrained and enjoy their walks. They love playing with toys but do not always want to share what they have with each other. Fidget and Theo are looking for a new home where they can stay together as they are very attached to each other. They will need to be the only pets on the home.

Photo: RSPCA