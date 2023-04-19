Edit Account-Sign Out
Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable pups at Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue are all looking for a loving home - including Terriers, Bull breeds and Lurchers

There are so many adorable dogs looking for homes in Sussex. Take a look at the pups at Rescue Remedies who are hoping to be adopted soon.

By Megan Baker
Published 19th Apr 2023, 09:59 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 10:06 BST

Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue is located near Gatwick in Horley and rehomes across Sussex.

Each of these dogs at the rescue are currently looking for a loving home and we’d love to help them find it.

You can find out more about each of these adorable dogs on the rescue’s website, where you can also complete an application form if you’re interested in taking one of them home.

Rescue Remedies asks all adopters to read the re-homing information carefully, especially its on-lead commitment.

All information and photos come from Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue.

Click here for more news from Dog Friendly Sussex.

See more dogs in Sussex looking for homes here.

Tyler has been described by his foster carers as 'one the loveliest dogs I’ve ever met'. He is very well-behaved in the house and very food-driven, which makes training with him easy. He loves a cuddle and would happily sleep all day if you let him, especially in his owner's bed. He is friendly with people and often gets fuss when out on walks. He's also good with dogs, although can be too keen sometimes and pull a lot on the lead, so he needs an owner strong enough to handle him, and who is committed to continuing his training and socialisation.

1. Tyler - five year old XL Bully

Tyler has been described by his foster carers as 'one the loveliest dogs I’ve ever met'. He is very well-behaved in the house and very food-driven, which makes training with him easy. He loves a cuddle and would happily sleep all day if you let him, especially in his owner's bed. He is friendly with people and often gets fuss when out on walks. He's also good with dogs, although can be too keen sometimes and pull a lot on the lead, so he needs an owner strong enough to handle him, and who is committed to continuing his training and socialisation. Photo: Rescue Remedies

Travis's walkers at the rescue said he is a 'big, old gentle giant' and 'a proper softie'. He has been keen to make friends during his stay at the kennels and is friendly to other dogs out on walks, but often barely gives them any attention. Sadly, he was found abandoned and was unclaimed during his time at a council pound. He has some anxiety about loud noises, such as traffic, so needs an owner who can help him build trust and confidence.

2. Travis - two year old American Bulldog

Travis's walkers at the rescue said he is a 'big, old gentle giant' and 'a proper softie'. He has been keen to make friends during his stay at the kennels and is friendly to other dogs out on walks, but often barely gives them any attention. Sadly, he was found abandoned and was unclaimed during his time at a council pound. He has some anxiety about loud noises, such as traffic, so needs an owner who can help him build trust and confidence. Photo: Rescue Remedies

Duchess was found abandoned ex-breeder and unclaimed within a West Country council pound. Rescue Remedies offered a place saving her life. She is now neutered, chipped, and fully vaccinated. She’s a big dog but so gentle, quite affectionate and a very happy dog. She enjoys rolling in the grass during walks, as well as belly rubs.

3. Duchess - five year old Central Asian Shepherd

Duchess was found abandoned ex-breeder and unclaimed within a West Country council pound. Rescue Remedies offered a place saving her life. She is now neutered, chipped, and fully vaccinated. She’s a big dog but so gentle, quite affectionate and a very happy dog. She enjoys rolling in the grass during walks, as well as belly rubs. Photo: Rescue Remedies

Murphy is a German Wirehaired Pointer. Rescue Remedies offered him a place at the rescue centre, saving his life after he was placed in kennels when his owner went abroad. Murphy has not known children so he needs an experienced, child-free home. He has been described as playful, fun and affectionate. He will be a great companion on adventures.

4. Murphy - four years old

Murphy is a German Wirehaired Pointer. Rescue Remedies offered him a place at the rescue centre, saving his life after he was placed in kennels when his owner went abroad. Murphy has not known children so he needs an experienced, child-free home. He has been described as playful, fun and affectionate. He will be a great companion on adventures. Photo: Rescue Remedies

