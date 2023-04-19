1 . Tyler - five year old XL Bully

Tyler has been described by his foster carers as 'one the loveliest dogs I’ve ever met'. He is very well-behaved in the house and very food-driven, which makes training with him easy. He loves a cuddle and would happily sleep all day if you let him, especially in his owner's bed. He is friendly with people and often gets fuss when out on walks. He's also good with dogs, although can be too keen sometimes and pull a lot on the lead, so he needs an owner strong enough to handle him, and who is committed to continuing his training and socialisation. Photo: Rescue Remedies