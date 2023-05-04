These adorable dogs at a Sussex animal rescue are looking for loving homes. Find out more about them below.
Here are the latest dogs looking for homes at Arundawn Rescue, located near Horsham.
If you’re looking to welcome a new furry friend into your home, maybe one of these dogs could be the perfect pet for you?
To find out more about adopting one of these adorable dogs, visit the rescue’s website and complete a pre-application form.
All information and photos come from Arundawn.
1. Tatiana - one year old Poodle cross
Tatiana was found as a stray and needs owners with time and patience for training. She is looking for a foster home, but ideally one that will turn into her forever home. She is described by Arundawn as a 'delightful princess' and 'the sweetest little dog with a few quirks that need ironing out'. With a little understanding, Tatiana has so much to give. She cannot live with cats and hasn't been tested with children - she may be able to live with another dog with slow, careful introductions, as she can sometimes be snappy with unknown dogs in her face. An active home would suit her best as she is high energy and needs plenty of exercise. Photo: Arundawn
2. Nelo - two year old Miniature Bull Terrier
Nelo is a sensitive dog who has had problems with resource guarding and a lack of trust. His foster carer said: "Nelo is looking for a home that will be happy to take their time with gaining his trust to allow him more freedom. This may take months but if given that time he will become a fabulous dog to own. He’s a cheeky little chap that just needs time and understanding rather than being rushed." Photo: Arundawn
3. Poodley Doodley/Madam Doodle - four years old
Madam Doodle is a poodle crossbreed. She has been described as being 'loving and bonkers', despite being skittish and shy. She is very clever and has a 'multitude of personalities'. A family with the time and patience to help her build her trust and confidence is essential. She would love a big garden to run around in, and must have at least one other canine playmate. She cannot live with young children, cats or small animals. Photo: Arundawn
4. Felix - 18 month old Lurcher
Felix is 'an absolute sweetheart' who is looking for his forever home. He will need an active home with at least one other dog. His foster carer said there will be a settling in period 'where he comes to terms with his environment' but the result will be 'well worth it'. He is a big loveable lump who walks well on the lead but you will also need to be able to control him if a squirrel or cat is seen! Ideally he would be suited to an active household (as he loves long walks) where someone is about most of the time. Photo: Arundawn