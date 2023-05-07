These adorable dogs at a Sussex animal rescue are looking for loving homes. Find out more about them below.
Here are the latest dogs looking for homes at the RSPCA which has branches in both West and East Sussex.
If you’re looking to welcome a new furry friend into your home, maybe one of these dogs could be the perfect pet for you?
To find out more about adopting one of these adorable dogs, visit the rescue’s website and complete a pre-application form.
All information and photos come from the RSPCA.
1. Nemo - four year old Poodle cross
Nemo, a cheeky and friendly chap, was removed from a puppy farm situation along with several other dogs. He loves walks, fuss and attention, and is looking for an active adult-only home. He would prefer a home without cats or small animals, and could live with a resident female dog in his new home, but not a male. Photo: RSPCA
2. Louie - six year old Shar-Pei crossbreed
Louie is a very intelligent, determined boy who knows what he wants and when he wants it! He loves to play and a roll in the long grass, he loves water and enjoys the paddling pool. He has a massive toy box in his kennel and spends his day choosing different toys. Louie needs a home as the only pet. He will ignore other dogs when he is out and about, unless they invade his personal space, but would not want to live with one. He is a definite no to homes with cats or small furries. Photo: RSPCA
3. Margaret - 13 year old Chihuahua
Margaret is a 13 year old Chihuahua who arrived at the RSPCA after being found as a stray. She has been in foster with another small dog and she did enjoy the company, so she would be happy to have a small dog friend, but it is not a necessity. She does occasionally struggle with her house training and sometimes needs prompting to go to the door. She absolutely loves having a little walk around the garden, finishing off with a little snooze in the sun. She is a little lap dog who loves nothing more than to be snuggled up under a blanket with you on the sofa. The RSPCA said: "She really does have so much love to give." Photo: RSPCA
4. Nala - four year old Labrador cross Cane Corso
Nala is in need of as new home after her owners moved abroad and sadly could not take her with them. Nala is a sweet friendly girl, but is also high-energy and bouncy and can be strong on the lead. She is a smart girl who is eager to learn and would benefit from some positive training to help with some basic life skills such as lead walking and recall. Nala enjoys the company of other dogs so she could live with another dog, as long as their personalities match. She has also previously lived with children, so could live with older children who are used to large dogs. Nala has a high prey drive so could not live with cats or small furry animals. Nala is looking for an active home, with a decent size, high fenced garden to play in. Most of all, Nala would like some humans to call her own and who will let her up on the sofa for a cuddle. Photo: RSPCA