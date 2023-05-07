4 . Nala - four year old Labrador cross Cane Corso

Nala is in need of as new home after her owners moved abroad and sadly could not take her with them. Nala is a sweet friendly girl, but is also high-energy and bouncy and can be strong on the lead. She is a smart girl who is eager to learn and would benefit from some positive training to help with some basic life skills such as lead walking and recall. Nala enjoys the company of other dogs so she could live with another dog, as long as their personalities match. She has also previously lived with children, so could live with older children who are used to large dogs. Nala has a high prey drive so could not live with cats or small furry animals. Nala is looking for an active home, with a decent size, high fenced garden to play in. Most of all, Nala would like some humans to call her own and who will let her up on the sofa for a cuddle. Photo: RSPCA