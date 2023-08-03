Then take a look at the adorable pups below who are all up for adoption at Dogs Trust.
The Sussex branch, which is located in Shoreham, currently cares for a variety of adorable breeds, including a Golden Retriever, Labrador, Pomeranian and delightful crossbreeds.
If you are interested in adopting one of the pups below, visit the Dogs Trust website for more information and to complete an application form.
All information and photos come from Dogs Trust Shoreham.
1. Hugo - seven year old Golden Retriever
Hugo is gentle-natured chap with a heart of gold. Friendly in his character, Hugo could share his home with primary school aged children, as long as they’re gentle around him and his family have just as much time to offer to him as they do to their little ones! He could also possibly live with a well-suited canine chum of a similarly calm character to his own. However, he cannot live with any cats, house rabbits or guinea pigs. Hugo is fully housetrained and it is essential that he has a garden of his own to chill out in. He has been described as 'one of the most affectionate cuddle monsters' Dogs Trust Shoreham have worked with. He enjoys a visit to the local café or pub, so is happy to join you on your daily outings! Other favourite pastimes of his include having a brush, playing with a soft teddy, exploring on his walks, and gobbling up his dinner. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Buddy - senior Pomerarian
Buddy is a senior Pomeranian, looking for a home with his best pal, Pedro, a five-year-old Crossbreed. They’re very well bonded boys who often rely on each other and would love to continue their adventure as a duo. While they are completely different in age and size, their sweet and loving character’s complement one another perfectly. Both similarly affectionate, they love to spend time with their people pals and would best be suited to a home with dog-savvy children of an older, primary-school age. While living with each other is essential, they are equally sociable boys on their walks and could also possibly live with another well-suited canine chum. However, they cannot live with any cats, house rabbits, guinea pigs or other small furry pets. A garden of their own is essential so that Pedro can play as many games of fetch as he pleases, and so that Buddy can catch up on sunbathing! Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Pedro - five year old Spaniel crossbreed
Pedro is an affectionate crossbreed who is looking for a home with his best friend, Buddy, a senior Pomeranian. They’re very well bonded boys who often rely on each other and would love to continue their adventure as a duo. While they are completely different in age and size, their sweet and loving character’s complement one another perfectly. Both similarly affectionate, they love to spend time with their people pals and would best be suited to a home with dog-savvy children of an older, primary-school age. While living with each other is essential, they are equally sociable boys on their walks and could also possibly live with another well-suited canine chum. However, they cannot live with any cats, house rabbits, guinea pigs or other small furry pets. A garden of their own is essential so that Pedro can play as many games of fetch as he pleases, and so that Buddy can catch up on sunbathing! Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Olive - seven year old Labrador
Olive is a gentle natured pup who is looking for a calm home environment. She has recently received treatment for heartworm and has gained weight from only being allowed limited exercise during her recovery. Olive will appreciate company while she is settling in at home and will enjoy a home where she will not be left for long periods as she adores being with her favourite people. She can live with older primary school children who are calm and used to sensitive dogs, and may be able to share her home with a canine companion. Olive is a delightful girl who is affectionate and quiet. Currently enjoying life in her temporary foster home, Olive is house trained and loves nothing more than a snooze in a cosy dog bed, where she can often be heard snoring away. Photo: Dogs Trust