1 . Hugo - seven year old Golden Retriever

Hugo is gentle-natured chap with a heart of gold. Friendly in his character, Hugo could share his home with primary school aged children, as long as they’re gentle around him and his family have just as much time to offer to him as they do to their little ones! He could also possibly live with a well-suited canine chum of a similarly calm character to his own. However, he cannot live with any cats, house rabbits or guinea pigs. Hugo is fully housetrained and it is essential that he has a garden of his own to chill out in. He has been described as 'one of the most affectionate cuddle monsters' Dogs Trust Shoreham have worked with. He enjoys a visit to the local café or pub, so is happy to join you on your daily outings! Other favourite pastimes of his include having a brush, playing with a soft teddy, exploring on his walks, and gobbling up his dinner. Photo: Dogs Trust