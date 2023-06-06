2 . Poppy - 15 week old Cavapoo

Poppy arrived at the RSPCA as she was too lively and playful for the older dog in her previous home. She is a very sweet, friendly pup who has a lot of energy. Poppy knows sit, walks well on a harness and has already started to learn to be clean in the house. She will need some further training and needs to continue socialising in different places with other people and animals so she grows up into a confident , happy dog. Poppy has been very good with other dogs at the shelter and does like to play with them so any existing dog in her new home will need to be of a similar energy level. Poppy will make a great edition to a family with the time to put into her training and socialising. She will need her own garden and a home where she will not be left for too long on her own. She could live with older children. Photo: RSPCA