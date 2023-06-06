These adorable dogs at a Sussex animal rescue are up for adoption. Could you give any of them a loving home?
Here are the latest dogs looking for homes at the RSPCA, which has branches in both West and East Sussex.
If you’re looking to welcome a new furry friend into your home, maybe one of these dogs could be the perfect pet for you?
To find out more about adopting one of these adorable dogs, visit the rescue’s website and complete a pre-application form.
All information and photos come from the RSPCA.
1. Cally - six month old Poodle
Cally was sadly kept in poor conditions before arriving at the RSPCA and has missed out on the usual experiences a young dog would encounter. As a result, she is anxious, will bark at people and other dogs when she is outside of the home and will need ongoing support using reward-based techniques to gradually and carefully introduce her to the normal aspects of the outside world. When there are no people and dogs around Cally enjoys quiet rural walks and is playful. She likes playing with toys and chews, enjoys spending time in the garden, is a good passenger in the car, and is happy to spend time resting in a crate during the day. Cally cannot live with children under 16 years old. She will benefit from living with more than one adult to help her build a friendship with more than one carer. Cally is also likely to benefit from living with another gentle friendly dog who can be a friend and role model to her. Photo: RSPCA
2. Poppy - 15 week old Cavapoo
Poppy arrived at the RSPCA as she was too lively and playful for the older dog in her previous home. She is a very sweet, friendly pup who has a lot of energy. Poppy knows sit, walks well on a harness and has already started to learn to be clean in the house. She will need some further training and needs to continue socialising in different places with other people and animals so she grows up into a confident , happy dog. Poppy has been very good with other dogs at the shelter and does like to play with them so any existing dog in her new home will need to be of a similar energy level. Poppy will make a great edition to a family with the time to put into her training and socialising. She will need her own garden and a home where she will not be left for too long on her own. She could live with older children. Photo: RSPCA
3. Maddie - one year old Lurcher
Maddie is a sweet girl who can be quite shy and submissive when she first meets you. Once she trusts you she is a happy, bouncy, friendly girl. Maddie will need training, including housetraining and an owner who will help her build confidence. She loves her food and enrichment feeders and is starting to learn about toys. Maddie is sociable and friendly with other dogs and does like to play with them once she has made friends. She would be best in a home without cats or small animals. Maddie is a new arrival who is still being assessed. Photo: RSPCA
4. Nemo - four year old Poodle cross
Nemo, a cheeky and friendly chap, was removed from a puppy farm situation along with several other dogs. He loves walks, fuss and attention, and is looking for an active adult-only home. He would prefer a home without cats or small animals, and could live with a resident female dog in his new home, but not a male. Photo: RSPCA