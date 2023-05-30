4 . Milo - two year old Terrier cross

When Milo arrived at the shelter he was extremely nervous and took a while to start trusting everyone. Now, with some extra TLC, he has become a very happy, cheeky boy! Milo loves his walks and enjoys a good explore and snuffle in the grass. He has started to play with toys particularly soft squeaky ones. Milo LOVES other dogs and will squeal with excitement when he sees his buddies! He would ideally like to live with another dog or have plenty of dogs in the family to socialise with. He loves his food and treats which really helps people gain his trust. Milo will need some basic training and will take time to settle into a new home. He would be best living in a quiet suburban or rural area and will need an adult only home. Milo will require any potential adopters to visit him several times at the shelter before taking him home, so he can create a bond and feel secure with his new family. Photo: RSPCA