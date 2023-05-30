These adorable dogs at a Sussex animal rescue are looking for loving homes. Find out more about them below.
Darla and Coral
2. Darla - five year old Terrier cross
As demonstrated by Darla's gorgeous smile, she is a friendly, affectionate girl who loves fuss and attention and will roll over for a belly tickle. She enjoys her walks but does not like to go on long hikes and would prefer lots of shorter outings. She will need some training and may not be fully house trained initially, but should learn quickly. Darla is sociable with other dogs but can be worried by some dogs when she first meets them. She would prefer to be the only dog in the home so she can have all the attention to herself. Darla is looking for a quieter home environment and could live with older children who are used to dogs. Photo: RSPCA
3. Nemo - four year old Poodle cross
Nemo, a cheeky and friendly chap, was removed from a puppy farm situation along with several other dogs. He loves walks, fuss and attention, and is looking for an active adult-only home. He would prefer a home without cats or small animals, and could live with a resident female dog in his new home, but not a male. Photo: RSPCA
4. Milo - two year old Terrier cross
When Milo arrived at the shelter he was extremely nervous and took a while to start trusting everyone. Now, with some extra TLC, he has become a very happy, cheeky boy! Milo loves his walks and enjoys a good explore and snuffle in the grass. He has started to play with toys particularly soft squeaky ones. Milo LOVES other dogs and will squeal with excitement when he sees his buddies! He would ideally like to live with another dog or have plenty of dogs in the family to socialise with. He loves his food and treats which really helps people gain his trust. Milo will need some basic training and will take time to settle into a new home. He would be best living in a quiet suburban or rural area and will need an adult only home. Milo will require any potential adopters to visit him several times at the shelter before taking him home, so he can create a bond and feel secure with his new family. Photo: RSPCA