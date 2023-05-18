4 . Kate - 15 year old Miniature Pinscher

Kate is looking for a quiet, loving home to enjoy her twilight years. Whilst she has some age-related changes to her abilities, she is a happy little dog who loves being with people and cuddles. Kate will need a calm household and quiet areas to enjoy gentle exercise. She would be a wonderful sofa companion for someone who is able and willing to care for her needs. She would not be happy in a busy household or one where there are children. Kate may be able to live with a similar, calm little dog if their personalities match, and she does not like cats. Photo: Raystede