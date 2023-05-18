Are you considering adopting a rescue dog? Take a look at these adorable pups up for adoption at a Sussex animal rescue.
Raystede, based in Ringmer, Lewes, has plenty of adorable dogs for you to choose from if you are looking to welcome a loving companion into your home.
There are a variety of breeds currently in the charity’s care – including a Cockapoo, Chihuahua, and Jack Russell – so there may just be the perfect pup for your family!
Please visit the Raystede website for more information about each of the dogs below to ensure you are a suitable match.
All information and photos come from Raystede.
1. Burt - two year old Cockapoo
Burt is a new arrival who is settling in and awaiting assessment, but Raystede has said he is quite anxious and will need a calmer home environment. He forms close bonds to those he knows and can be protective of them, while being worried by strangers. He needs an adult-only home and will likely be best as an only dog, despite being sociable with other canines. He also cannot live with cats. He can be vocal and distressed if left alone and requires a special diet. Photo: Raystede
2. Ziggy - seven year old Chihuahua
Ziggy is another new arrival at Raystede but her previous history suggests she is a very sweet, gentle girl, the charity said. She has lived with dogs, cats and children, but prefers older children as she is worried by lots of noise. She can be shy around new people but is most confident if living with another small dog, so she would prefer this in her new home. Photo: Raystede
3. Hartley - ten month old Jack Russell cross Poodle
Hartley is a sweet but sensitive boy. He is wary of strangers but, once his confidence develops, he becomes a fun, cheeky intelligent boy, Raystede said. He would be happiest in a home with just olders or older teenagers, and cannot live with cats or small animals. He is sociable with other dogs and is very bouncy and playful. Photo: Raystede
4. Kate - 15 year old Miniature Pinscher
Kate is looking for a quiet, loving home to enjoy her twilight years. Whilst she has some age-related changes to her abilities, she is a happy little dog who loves being with people and cuddles. Kate will need a calm household and quiet areas to enjoy gentle exercise. She would be a wonderful sofa companion for someone who is able and willing to care for her needs. She would not be happy in a busy household or one where there are children. Kate may be able to live with a similar, calm little dog if their personalities match, and she does not like cats. Photo: Raystede