1 . Gimli - two year old Staffie

Gimli is a firm favourite with the volunteers at Rescue Remedies. He is a happy, affectionate and friendly dog who has been described as a 'bundle of joy' and an 'adorable ball of energy'. He enjoys being out and about, especially if he gets to chase a tennis ball, and is 'all about the scratches'. Gimli has grown up in kennels, having arrived at two weeks old, and is looking for a home with a determined family who can teach him new skills and help him settle down into a home for the first time. He can be boisterous and excitable but is eager to please and has a lot of love to give. Photo: Rescue Remedies