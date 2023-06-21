Are you thinking about welcoming a dog into your family? Take a look at these adorable rescue dogs looking for homes in Sussex.
Each of these pups at Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue are currently looking for loving homes.
The rescue, located near Gatwick in Horley, rehomes across Sussex and may just have the pet for you.
You can find out more about each of these adorable dogs on the rescue’s website, where you can also complete an application form if you’re interested in taking one of them home.
All information and photos come from Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue.
1. Gimli - two year old Staffie
Gimli is a firm favourite with the volunteers at Rescue Remedies. He is a happy, affectionate and friendly dog who has been described as a 'bundle of joy' and an 'adorable ball of energy'. He enjoys being out and about, especially if he gets to chase a tennis ball, and is 'all about the scratches'. Gimli has grown up in kennels, having arrived at two weeks old, and is looking for a home with a determined family who can teach him new skills and help him settle down into a home for the first time. He can be boisterous and excitable but is eager to please and has a lot of love to give. Photo: Rescue Remedies
2. Shebu and Coco - mother and daughter pair
Coco and her mother Sheba (German Shepherd cross Akitas) are a delightful, affectionate and friendly pair. They are very bonded and the charity said, on walks, the pair are constantly checking to see that the other is still there. They are very people friendly and loved being groomed in the paddock. Rescue Remedies said they have the capacity to be strong but walk very well on the lead. Photo: Rescue Remedies
3. Murphy - four years old
Murphy is a German Wirehaired Pointer. Rescue Remedies offered him a place at the rescue centre, saving his life after he was placed in kennels when his owner went abroad. Murphy has not known children so he needs an experienced, child-free home. He has been described as playful, fun and affectionate. He will be a great companion on adventures. Photo: Rescue Remedies
4. Magic - 18 month old Staffie cross
Magic is a very friendly, gentle boy who has love for everyone. He enjoys being around people and is very excitable around other dogs. He recently had one of his legs amputated, but this hasn't taken away from his bouncy and joyful character. He enjoys walks but will take full advantage of the chance to have a long lie-in in the mornings. Magic recently spent the weekend with a foster family who said he has all the qualities of a perfect best friend, and just needs a bit of time and support as he adjusts. Photo: Rescue Remedies