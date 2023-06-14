2 . Misty - seven year old Jack Russell cross Shih Tzu

Misty is a new arrival at Raystede and will be assessed after settling in. However, the team has said she is a timid little dog who needs a quieter and gentle adult-only household. She is very worried by children and other dogs, and will require walks in quieter areas. She is mostly housetrained and is okay when left alone for short periods. More details will be available after her assessment. Photo: Raystede