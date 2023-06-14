NationalWorldTV
Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable dogs are looking for loving homes - including a Cockapoo, Schnoodle, Siberian Husky and Spaniel 🐶

Are you considering adopting a rescue dog? Take a look at these adorable pups up for adoption at a Sussex animal rescue.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 4th May 2023, 11:35 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 10:45 BST

Raystede, based in Ringmer, Lewes, has plenty of adorable dogs for you to choose from if you are looking to welcome a loving companion into your home.

There are a variety of breeds currently in the charity’s care – including a Cockapoo, Chihuahua, and Jack Russell – so there may just be the perfect pup for your family!

Please visit the Raystede website for more information about each of the dogs below to ensure you are a suitable match.

All information and photos come from Raystede.

1. Seda - one year old Labrador cross Spaniel

Seda is an excitable, bouncy youngster. She requires an active, involved home with commitment to full training. Seda hasn't lived in a house before so she will need support to learn about home environment and house training. As she is very boisterous, she can't live with young children but could possibly live with teenagers. Photo: Raystede

2. Misty - seven year old Jack Russell cross Shih Tzu

Misty is a new arrival at Raystede and will be assessed after settling in. However, the team has said she is a timid little dog who needs a quieter and gentle adult-only household. She is very worried by children and other dogs, and will require walks in quieter areas. She is mostly housetrained and is okay when left alone for short periods. More details will be available after her assessment. Photo: Raystede

3. Boris - eight year old English Springer Spaniel

Boris is a 'super little dog' and is friendly to all he meets. He can live with children aged eight and over, and cannot live with cats or small animals. He could possibly live with another dog if their personalities match. Boris has hip dysplasia and will need medication in his new home. Photo: Raystede

4. Amy - four year old Lurcher

Amy is another new arrival who is settling in and awaiting assessment. Unfortunately, she has no previous history and is currently underweight. Raystede has found that she is a friendly, bouncy girl and is social with other dogs. She could potentially live with older children and a well-matched dog. Amy cannot live with cats or small animals and would like access to her own secure garden. Photo: Raystede

