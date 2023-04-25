These adorable dogs at the RSPCA are all up for adoption in and around Sussex – could you give one of them a loving home?
There are so many adorable dogs in need of loving homes in and around Sussex.
If you’re hoping to welcome a new pet into your home, maybe one of the pooches below could be the one for you...
All information and photos come from the RSPCA.
Some of the dogs pictured are in care at RSPCA branches in neighbouring counties, but can be rehomed in Sussex. For more information, and to find out more about adopting one of the adorable dogs, visit the rescue’s website.
1. Barney - eight year old Chihuahua crossbreed
Barney is a friendly, affectionate boy who enjoys a fuss and knows sit and his name on command. He loves to get out and about and explore and enjoys a nice long walk. Barney loves his food and will also play with toys, especially a soft one. Barney walks ok with other dogs but does not like any that are too boisterous with him. He would prefer to be the only dog in the home. He cannot live with cats or small animals. Barney is looking for an adult only home because he has never lived with children. He would ideally like someone who has previous experience with chihuahuas, terriers or smaller breeds. Anyone interested in adopting Barney must be willing to make multiple trips to the shelter, as he may need several introductions to get to know his potential new owner. Photo: RSPCA
2. Tuck - 12 year old Parson Jack Russell Terrier
Tuck is a very sweet older lady, but don’t let her age fool because she still likes a run around and play and enjoys going out for a stroll! She would suit a quiet home with no other pets with a nice, enclosed garden to play and lay in the sun. Tuck makes friends easily and enjoys human company and she likes a lap to fall asleep on. She is looking for her retirement home where she can feel relaxed and loved. Photo: RSPCA
3. Sam - ten year old German Shepherd
Sam loves people! He is incredibly friendly, affectionate and loves a cuddle. He can be reactive to other dogs if too close, which is due to bad experiences in his past and a lack of correct training and socialising. However, the team at the centre have been working on this and Sam is able to pass dogs at a distance while focusing on his handler. He has a big, thick coat and will need regular grooming. He is happy to be groomed all over and seems to enjoy the attention. Sam is looking for his retirement home to enjoy some home comforts ideally in a large enclosed garden to explore and play ball. Sam is currently in care at RSPCA's Stubbington Ark centre but can be rehomed in Sussex. Photo: RSPCA
4. Pombear - two year old Spitz
Pombear is a bundle of energy who enjoys playing and will happily walk for miles. He can take time to make friends and is unsure of over handling by new people, once he feels comfortable with you he is such a cuddly boy! Pombear is currently being muzzle trained as he finds vet visits stressful and he will need to wear one in certain situations. He is doing well with his muzzle training but new adopters must be willing to carry this on in the home to keep up a positive association. Experience of the breed type will be essential to fully understand his traits and needs. He will need regular grooming as he has a thick double coat. Pombear will thrive in a quiet home with a secure garden to play in and active people who can give him long regular walks. Pombear is currently in care at RSPCA's Stubbington Ark centre but can be rehomed in Sussex - his adopter must visit multiple times to form a bond. Photo: RSPCA