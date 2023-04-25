4 . Pombear - two year old Spitz

Pombear is a bundle of energy who enjoys playing and will happily walk for miles. He can take time to make friends and is unsure of over handling by new people, once he feels comfortable with you he is such a cuddly boy! Pombear is currently being muzzle trained as he finds vet visits stressful and he will need to wear one in certain situations. He is doing well with his muzzle training but new adopters must be willing to carry this on in the home to keep up a positive association. Experience of the breed type will be essential to fully understand his traits and needs. He will need regular grooming as he has a thick double coat. Pombear will thrive in a quiet home with a secure garden to play in and active people who can give him long regular walks. Pombear is currently in care at RSPCA's Stubbington Ark centre but can be rehomed in Sussex - his adopter must visit multiple times to form a bond. Photo: RSPCA