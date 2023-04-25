Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
13 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
14 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
14 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
16 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable dogs at Raystede are looking for loving homes - including Greyhounds, Lurchers, Terriers and Huskies

Take a look at these 15 adorable dogs up for adoption at a Sussex animal rescue.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 28th Mar 2023, 10:22 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 13:53 BST

Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare says adopting through a rehoming centre can take a little extra time and patience, but the rewards are worth it.

The charity based in Ringmer, Lewes, has plenty of adorable dogs for you to choose from if you are looking to welcome a loving companion into your home.

Please visit the Raystede website for more information about each of the dogs below to ensure you are a suitable match.

All information and photos come from Raystede.

Click here for more news from Dog Friendly Sussex and take a look at 40 more adorable dogs looking for loving homes.

Stanley is a sensitive soul that likes his routine, however he is also a cheeky terrier! He will need to be in an adult only home as the only pet. Stanley is currently receiving extra behavioural training support and has been responding really well to his learning sessions. Raystede said he is a great character but he will be a continued 'project' for any new home. He will require continued management, support and positive learning experiences over the long term within a new home. He will need his own secure garden to explore and play in, especially as he is not always feeling able to go out for walks.

1. Stanley - six year old Parson Terrier

Stanley is a sensitive soul that likes his routine, however he is also a cheeky terrier! He will need to be in an adult only home as the only pet. Stanley is currently receiving extra behavioural training support and has been responding really well to his learning sessions. Raystede said he is a great character but he will be a continued 'project' for any new home. He will require continued management, support and positive learning experiences over the long term within a new home. He will need his own secure garden to explore and play in, especially as he is not always feeling able to go out for walks. Photo: Raystede

Elsie is a bouncy, bundle of fun (and legs!) who is super playful and likes to make people laugh. She loves lounging on a sofa and meeting new people. She has been living with her friend Proki for the last two years, so the pair can be homed together or separately. She can live with another dog if suitably matched, but cannot live with cats or small animals.

2. Elsie - eight year old Lurcher

Elsie is a bouncy, bundle of fun (and legs!) who is super playful and likes to make people laugh. She loves lounging on a sofa and meeting new people. She has been living with her friend Proki for the last two years, so the pair can be homed together or separately. She can live with another dog if suitably matched, but cannot live with cats or small animals. Photo: Raystede

Proki is a sweet gentleman who wants nothing more than an easy life with plenty of sofa snoozing and gentle walks in interesting areas. He has been living with Elsie for the past few years so they could be homed as a pair. He could possibly live with older children/teens as he adores all humans! Proki could live with another similar sized companion, and he enjoys meeting dogs out and about of all sizes. He cannot live with cats or small furries.

3. Proki - seven year old Greyhound

Proki is a sweet gentleman who wants nothing more than an easy life with plenty of sofa snoozing and gentle walks in interesting areas. He has been living with Elsie for the past few years so they could be homed as a pair. He could possibly live with older children/teens as he adores all humans! Proki could live with another similar sized companion, and he enjoys meeting dogs out and about of all sizes. He cannot live with cats or small furries. Photo: Raystede

Toby is a fun and active dog who becomes extremely playful when he has bonded with people. It will take him longer to trust new people, and he will require extra support with reactivity to strangers, but he is capable of building very close bonds and becomes very affectionate with his favourite humans. Toby will never feel comfortable in busy environments and will need a experienced home that knows how to help a nervous dog cope with the wider world. He will need to be only dog, so his owner can focus on his needs and training and cannot live with cats or children.

4. Toby - two year old Dachshund cross Shih Tzu

Toby is a fun and active dog who becomes extremely playful when he has bonded with people. It will take him longer to trust new people, and he will require extra support with reactivity to strangers, but he is capable of building very close bonds and becomes very affectionate with his favourite humans. Toby will never feel comfortable in busy environments and will need a experienced home that knows how to help a nervous dog cope with the wider world. He will need to be only dog, so his owner can focus on his needs and training and cannot live with cats or children. Photo: Raystede

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:DogsSussexTerriersLewesRingmer