Take a look at these 15 adorable dogs up for adoption at a Sussex animal rescue.
Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare says adopting through a rehoming centre can take a little extra time and patience, but the rewards are worth it.
The charity based in Ringmer, Lewes, has plenty of adorable dogs for you to choose from if you are looking to welcome a loving companion into your home.
Please visit the Raystede website for more information about each of the dogs below to ensure you are a suitable match.
All information and photos come from Raystede.
1. Stanley - six year old Parson Terrier
Stanley is a sensitive soul that likes his routine, however he is also a cheeky terrier! He will need to be in an adult only home as the only pet. Stanley is currently receiving extra behavioural training support and has been responding really well to his learning sessions. Raystede said he is a great character but he will be a continued 'project' for any new home. He will require continued management, support and positive learning experiences over the long term within a new home. He will need his own secure garden to explore and play in, especially as he is not always feeling able to go out for walks. Photo: Raystede
2. Elsie - eight year old Lurcher
Elsie is a bouncy, bundle of fun (and legs!) who is super playful and likes to make people laugh. She loves lounging on a sofa and meeting new people. She has been living with her friend Proki for the last two years, so the pair can be homed together or separately. She can live with another dog if suitably matched, but cannot live with cats or small animals. Photo: Raystede
3. Proki - seven year old Greyhound
Proki is a sweet gentleman who wants nothing more than an easy life with plenty of sofa snoozing and gentle walks in interesting areas. He has been living with Elsie for the past few years so they could be homed as a pair. He could possibly live with older children/teens as he adores all humans! Proki could live with another similar sized companion, and he enjoys meeting dogs out and about of all sizes. He cannot live with cats or small furries. Photo: Raystede
4. Toby - two year old Dachshund cross Shih Tzu
Toby is a fun and active dog who becomes extremely playful when he has bonded with people. It will take him longer to trust new people, and he will require extra support with reactivity to strangers, but he is capable of building very close bonds and becomes very affectionate with his favourite humans. Toby will never feel comfortable in busy environments and will need a experienced home that knows how to help a nervous dog cope with the wider world. He will need to be only dog, so his owner can focus on his needs and training and cannot live with cats or children. Photo: Raystede