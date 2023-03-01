4 . 353390.jpeg

Teddy is a large lovable 10 month OLD boy. He can be nervous of meeting new people or being in new situations but once he bonds to you he is your best friend. Teddy does like other dogs but, due to his size, (he is 46kg) he can be too much for them. He could live with children 15 years and over. He will need adopters that have had previous large breed experience and that are willing to be patient with Teddy & show him that the world is not scary. Teddy is very strong on lead so will need adopters to continue working on this and continue his training.

Photo: RSPCA