There are so many rescue dogs in and around Sussex looking for loving new homes. Find out more about them below.
Each of these dogs at the RSPCA are looking for loving homes – could you welcome an adorable pooch into your family?
All information and photos come from the RSPCA.
Some of the dogs pictured are in care at RSPCA’s Millbrook branch in Surrey, but can be rehomed in Sussex. For more information, and to find out more about adopting one of the adorable dogs, visit the rescue’s website.
1. Louie - six year old Shar Pei crossbreed
Louie has been described as 'a firm favourite' amongst RSPCA kennel staff and has come on leaps and bounds since arriving, anxious and untrusting, at the shelter. He is a very intelligent, determined boy who knows what he wants and when he wants it. He is also incredibly sensitive and doesn’t like loud noises, wind or heavy rain. He will flinch at sudden movements and new situations can really worry him. Louie loves to play and has a massive toy box in his kennel so often spends his days choosing different toys. He is housetrained and knows his name, sit, paw, down, come, speak and leave on command. He is looking for a home as an only pet, with experienced, adult owners.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Glen - three years old
Glen is a lovely little Collie who would benefit from adopters with pevious Collie experience as he is very high energy and has many traits of the breed. He is social with other similar sized dogs on walks and loves tennis balls! He has suffered from seperation related behaviours and really struggles in kennels being on his own, so needs adopters who will be around most of the day and willing to make him feel more comfortable being left. RSPCA said Glen is such an active chap and loves food so would be ideal to take to training classes to tire out his brain.
Photo: RSPCA
3. 353293.jpeg
Wilbur is a great lad, but life has not really thrown him the hand he deserves. Wilbur has spent much of his life living outside, or in kennels and so needs owners who can help settle him into their home. Wilbur struggles to express his frustration and so we are only considering homes with experience of the breed and of positive reward based training. Wilbur will be a great addition to a rottweiler loving home, so do get in touch if you are looking for a laid back canine companion.
Photo: RSPCA
4. 353390.jpeg
Teddy is a large lovable 10 month OLD boy. He can be nervous of meeting new people or being in new situations but once he bonds to you he is your best friend. Teddy does like other dogs but, due to his size, (he is 46kg) he can be too much for them. He could live with children 15 years and over. He will need adopters that have had previous large breed experience and that are willing to be patient with Teddy & show him that the world is not scary. Teddy is very strong on lead so will need adopters to continue working on this and continue his training.
Photo: RSPCA