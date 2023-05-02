Are you considering adopting a rescue dog? Take a look at the adorable pups looking for homes across Sussex.
Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and normally cares for around 14,000 dogs across its network of rehoming centres.
Its branch in Shoreham does such brilliant work helping animals across the county lead happier lives, and has a whole variety of adorable pooches looking for homes, including two adorable Dachshunds and a young Lurcher.
Each of the dogs below are looking for new homes – if you are interested in adopting one of them, visit the Dogs Trust for more information and to complete an application form.
All information and photos come from Dogs Trust Shoreham.
1. Kitti - 18 month old Dachshund
Kitti is a sweet yet sensitive Dachshund who will be an enthusiastic and loveable character once you've gained her trust. Due to currently being under-confident when meeting new people, Kitti requires a quiet household with minimal visitors and children of age 16 or over, and she may benefit from living with another confident, small dog to guide her. During the introduction process, adopters will need to be able to visit the centre on a few occasions and expect an initial "hands off" approach, to build a bond with this special girl before taking her home. Kitti has a puppy-like nature and adores snoozing on your lap or rolling on her back for a belly rub - she would love a family who have the time and patience to continue bringing out the best in this special lady. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Betsy - two year old French Bulldog
Betsy is an easy-going little lady who is happy to live with secondary school children and may be able to share her home with a doggy friend. She is unable to live with any cats, house rabbits or guinea pigs. Betsy finds it very difficult when left alone, so needs a family who won't need to leave her at all in the initial months of settling her in and who can build this up gradually. Betsy has ongoing medical needs so is looking for adopters who are happy to take these on. This adorable girl is bound to make for a fantastic addition to a family who have lots of time for her, and who could fully involve her in all aspects of their day-to-day life. Betsy is very sociable and loves the company of people, she could be a great companion to accompany you to work. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Frankie - four year old Chihuahua
For such a small little chap, Frankie is FULL of character! Sensitive in his nature, Frankie arrived at Dogs Trust due to behavioural and medical concerns, including a previous history of aggression to children and nerves around strangers. Due to this, Frankie will need to live in a home with patient adopters who can make multiple visits to our rehoming centre to get to know him gradually, and then support him with some confidence building once he’s at home. The youngest members of his family must be in their older teens, and he will need to be the only pet in his new abode. A garden of his own is essential so that he can regularly enjoy some outdoor relaxation time! Four-year-old Frankie will make for a fabulous companion once he’s formed a strong friendship with you. A gentle approach and plenty of tasty treats is the way to his heart, and after taking the time to get to know him, you’ll be rewarded with his affectionate side. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Tex - nine year old Collie cross
Tex is looking for what Dogs Trust has called a 'hero adopter' who can offer him commitment and consistency. Nervous in the presence of new people, Tex arrived into the charity's care after showing aggression towards strangers. However, with careful management and when providing him with a predictable routine, he is a sweet and loving boy who will make for a brilliant companion. Tex must be the only pet at home and can be worried around unfamiliar dogs. He is also required to wear his muzzle when in public and when visiting the vets as a precaution. A secure garden of his own is essential. While Tex isn’t keen on being cuddled, he does enjoy gentle fusses from his favourite friends and will show you his affection by nuzzling into your hand or choosing to relax in your company. He’s also keen to interact with his humans over a game with his toys, or when participating in fun training. Photo: Dogs Trust