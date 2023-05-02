3 . Frankie - four year old Chihuahua

For such a small little chap, Frankie is FULL of character! Sensitive in his nature, Frankie arrived at Dogs Trust due to behavioural and medical concerns, including a previous history of aggression to children and nerves around strangers. Due to this, Frankie will need to live in a home with patient adopters who can make multiple visits to our rehoming centre to get to know him gradually, and then support him with some confidence building once he’s at home. The youngest members of his family must be in their older teens, and he will need to be the only pet in his new abode. A garden of his own is essential so that he can regularly enjoy some outdoor relaxation time! Four-year-old Frankie will make for a fabulous companion once he’s formed a strong friendship with you. A gentle approach and plenty of tasty treats is the way to his heart, and after taking the time to get to know him, you’ll be rewarded with his affectionate side. Photo: Dogs Trust