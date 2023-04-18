1 . Bindi - 12 year old Cairn cross Jack Russell Terrier

Bindi is an adorable 12 year old who likes to take her time getting to know new people. A calm approach and plenty of tasty treats is the way to her heart, but due to her timid nature when meeting strangers, Bindi would likely best be suited to a home with secondary school aged children, who can be understanding of her space when she needs it. Bindi will make for a sweet and loving companion to a family who have the time to help build up her confidence. Once she’s familiar with you, she’ll enjoy snuggling up next to you on the sofa or hopping up onto your lap for a gentle fuss. A multiple-carer household is needed, so that there’s always someone around to keep her company as she finds it difficult when being left alone. A garden of her own is essential and she is unable to live with any dogs, cats, or other small furry pets. Photo: Dogs Trust