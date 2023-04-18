These dogs are looking for loving homes in Sussex. Find out more about them below.
There are plenty of adorable dogs looking for homes across Sussex.
Dogs Trust Shoreham is just one of the rescue centres helping animals across the county lead happier lives.
Each of the dogs below are up for adoption – if you are interested in taking one of them home, visit the rescue’s website for more information and to complete an application form.
All information and photos come from Dogs Trust Shoreham.
1. Bindi - 12 year old Cairn cross Jack Russell Terrier
Bindi is an adorable 12 year old who likes to take her time getting to know new people. A calm approach and plenty of tasty treats is the way to her heart, but due to her timid nature when meeting strangers, Bindi would likely best be suited to a home with secondary school aged children, who can be understanding of her space when she needs it. Bindi will make for a sweet and loving companion to a family who have the time to help build up her confidence. Once she’s familiar with you, she’ll enjoy snuggling up next to you on the sofa or hopping up onto your lap for a gentle fuss. A multiple-carer household is needed, so that there’s always someone around to keep her company as she finds it difficult when being left alone. A garden of her own is essential and she is unable to live with any dogs, cats, or other small furry pets. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Bella - one year old French Bulldog cross
Bella is lovely girl who enjoys her walks and playing with her toys, especially a game of tug. She is young and active and also enjoys keeping busy with enrichment. Bella is looking for a fun family who have plenty of time for her. She can share her home with confident secondary school aged children who are used to boisterous pups. She enjoys meeting other dogs out and about and once settled at home she should be comfortable being left home alone for short periods. Her new home must have a private garden and she will need to be the only animal in the home, with no visiting dogs. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Bonnie - 12 year old Staffie cross
Dogs Trust Shoreham said Bonnie is a dog with a heart of gold. She is a sociable girl and could easily share her home with another dog. She is 'a real love bug,' so would love to spend her retirement years with her family mostly by her side - her new owners should be willing to build her leaving hours up gradually. Bonnie would make a wonderful family companion and can live with children of a secondary school age. Dogs Trust said Bonnie has plenty of enthusiasm for life and is still an adventurer at heart. She has a wonderful zest for life and can't wait to find her forever family who can match her loveable energy and give her the relaxing home she is dreaming about. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Belle - six year old French Bulldog
Belle is a sweet, six-year-old French Bulldog with a sensitive side. She has shown some ‘resource guarding’ behaviours around food, so her new family should be mindful of this and respect her boundaries when she’s enjoying her dinner! Due to this, any of her family members should be of an older, secondary-school age and able to understand that she made need some space occasionally. Belle is a sociable pooch when it comes to meeting other dogs and could potentially live with a well-suited friend in her new home if fed separately. However, she is unable to live with any cats, house rabbits, or other small furry pets. A family who are always around at home to keep her company in the initial stages, before gradually building up the times they leave her, would be ideal. Photo: Dogs Trust