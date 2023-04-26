1 . Freya - two year old XL Bully

Freya was found in a empty house in a unfurnished room in a crate. She had been fed once every other day, had no toys and no blankets. She has worries about the outside world but likes people and loves to make friends. She greets all of her walkers with an excited 'wiggle' and lots of kisses. Freya is sweet, kind and very playful, and will make a lovely companion for a lucky person who can treasure in the way she deserves. Photo: Rescue Remedies