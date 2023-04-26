Are you thinking about welcoming a dog into your family? Consider adopting a rescue dog and take a look at the adorable pups searching for homes in Sussex.
Each of these pooches at Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue are currently looking for loving homes.
The rescue, located near Gatwick in Horley, rehomes across Sussex and may just have the pet for you.
You can find out more about each of these adorable dogs on the rescue’s website, where you can also complete an application form if you’re interested in taking one of them home.
All information and photos come from Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue.
1. Freya - two year old XL Bully
Freya was found in a empty house in a unfurnished room in a crate. She had been fed once every other day, had no toys and no blankets. She has worries about the outside world but likes people and loves to make friends. She greets all of her walkers with an excited 'wiggle' and lots of kisses. Freya is sweet, kind and very playful, and will make a lovely companion for a lucky person who can treasure in the way she deserves. Photo: Rescue Remedies
2. Thor - one year old Staffie crossbreed
Thor is a friendly and affectionate boy. He loves people, and is always excited to see them, and enjoys being around other dogs and cats too. He is food focused and always has been since a puppy, therefore is 'very trainable'. Photo: Rescue Remedies
3. Rico - three years, seven months
Rico is a friendly XL Bully who lost his home through no fault of his own. He a big dog who is full of fun and popular with walkers at the rescue. He can be strong, but he walks well and is very manageable. Photo: Rescue Remedies
4. Breeze - one year old
Breeze is a very friendly young Cane Corso who lost his home as a result of a house fire. He can be strong on walks, but he’s young and inexperienced and has a very loving nature. His walker at the rescue said he 'has come so far' since arriving at the shelter and is becoming 'a bit of a love bug'. He will make for a very loyal companion. Photo: Rescue Remedies