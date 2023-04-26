Edit Account-Sign Out
Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable pups at Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue are all looking for a loving home - including Terriers, Bull breeds and Lurchers

Are you thinking about welcoming a dog into your family? Consider adopting a rescue dog and take a look at the adorable pups searching for homes in Sussex.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 26th Apr 2023, 11:41 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 11:42 BST

Each of these pooches at Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue are currently looking for loving homes.

The rescue, located near Gatwick in Horley, rehomes across Sussex and may just have the pet for you.

You can find out more about each of these adorable dogs on the rescue’s website, where you can also complete an application form if you’re interested in taking one of them home.

Rescue Remedies asks all adopters to read the re-homing information carefully, especially its on-lead commitment.

All information and photos come from Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue.

Freya was found in a empty house in a unfurnished room in a crate. She had been fed once every other day, had no toys and no blankets. She has worries about the outside world but likes people and loves to make friends. She greets all of her walkers with an excited 'wiggle' and lots of kisses. Freya is sweet, kind and very playful, and will make a lovely companion for a lucky person who can treasure in the way she deserves.

1. Freya - two year old XL Bully

Photo: Rescue Remedies

Thor is a friendly and affectionate boy. He loves people, and is always excited to see them, and enjoys being around other dogs and cats too. He is food focused and always has been since a puppy, therefore is 'very trainable'.

2. Thor - one year old Staffie crossbreed

Photo: Rescue Remedies

Rico is a friendly XL Bully who lost his home through no fault of his own. He a big dog who is full of fun and popular with walkers at the rescue. He can be strong, but he walks well and is very manageable.

3. Rico - three years, seven months

Photo: Rescue Remedies

Breeze is a very friendly young Cane Corso who lost his home as a result of a house fire. He can be strong on walks, but he’s young and inexperienced and has a very loving nature. His walker at the rescue said he 'has come so far' since arriving at the shelter and is becoming 'a bit of a love bug'. He will make for a very loyal companion.

4. Breeze - one year old

Photo: Rescue Remedies

