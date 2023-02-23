Bear is looking for a new home in Sussex – take a look at our video to find out more about the adorable dog.

The adorable Staffordshire Bull Terrier is looking for an owner who is truly committed to him, and can give him the time and attention he requires.

Seven-year-old Bear has lived with another dog, Molly, for his whole life, but is now looking for a home of his own, without any other pets.

Despite the pair’s strong connection, Bear and Molly have very different needs and the rescue believes the two living together is causing Bear ‘more anxiety than good’.

Arundawn Dog Rescue is looking for a new home for Bear Pic SR230215Bear

Poor Bear has been described as a ‘hugely, hugely anxious’ do g, so he is looking for a family who can help him transform him into a more laid-back pup.

Arundawn’s owner Elaine Barter said: “He’s a dog that desparately needs somebody that is committed, that is going to give him the life that he needs, the time that he needs, to learn to relax.”

He specifically struggles with separation anxiety, so he would like an owner who can be around a lot of the time to keep him company.

He will need walks in quiet places, where he won’t meet many other dogs, as his anxiety causes him to be reactive to other canines while on a lead.

Our video, however, shows just how happy the sweet Staffy can be as he runs around excitedly on the lead and non-stop wags his tail!

For more information about Bear, and to register your interest in adopting him, visit his full profile.

