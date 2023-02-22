Molly is looking for a new home in Sussex. See our video to find out more about the adorable dog.

At 12 years and nine months old, the affectionate Staffordshire Bull Terrier is looking for a loving retirement home to relax in!

Molly arrived at her foster home almost a year ago and, sadly, still has yet to find a family of her own.

She has been living with another dog, Bear, who is half her age and will be rehomed separately due to their very different needs.

Despite the pair’s strong connection, Arundawn Rescue feels it is in the dogs’ best interest to find them separate families – unless the ‘perfect’ home for the both of them comes along.

The senior Staffie has liver disease and is ‘a little bit arthritic’, so the rescue will continue to supervise her and manage these needs, supplying all medication and food to suit her dietary requirements.

Due to this, she must be rehomed locally to the shelter near Horsham.

Our video shows the adorable girl panting happily and excitedly wagging her tail, however, her older age and arthritis means she doesn’t require ‘too much’ exercise.

This means she may suit an owner who isn’t very active, but who has a lot of love to give.

Overall, Arundawn said the adorable and affectionate Molly ‘needs someone around to give her time and love and care’.

Could you be the one to finally give her the loving home she deserves?

For more information about Molly, and to register your interest in adopting her, visit her full profile.

