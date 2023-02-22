Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Dogs for adoption: Meet Molly the adorable Staffordshire Bull Terrier looking for a new home in Sussex – VIDEO 🐶

Molly is looking for a new home in Sussex. See our video to find out more about the adorable dog.

By Megan Baker
6 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 1:04pm

At 12 years and nine months old, the affectionate Staffordshire Bull Terrier is looking for a loving retirement home to relax in!

Molly arrived at her foster home almost a year ago and, sadly, still has yet to find a family of her own.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She has been living with another dog, Bear, who is half her age and will be rehomed separately due to their very different needs.

Most Popular
Molly is looking for a new home in Sussex. See our video to find out more about the adorable dog.

Despite the pair’s strong connection, Arundawn Rescue feels it is in the dogs’ best interest to find them separate families – unless the ‘perfect’ home for the both of them comes along.

The senior Staffie has liver disease and is ‘a little bit arthritic’, so the rescue will continue to supervise her and manage these needs, supplying all medication and food to suit her dietary requirements.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Due to this, she must be rehomed locally to the shelter near Horsham.

Our video shows the adorable girl panting happily and excitedly wagging her tail, however, her older age and arthritis means she doesn’t require ‘too much’ exercise.

Arundawn Dog Rescue is looking for a new home for Molly Pic S Robards SR230215Molly

This means she may suit an owner who isn’t very active, but who has a lot of love to give.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Overall, Arundawn said the adorable and affectionate Molly ‘needs someone around to give her time and love and care’.

Could you be the one to finally give her the loving home she deserves?

For more information about Molly, and to register your interest in adopting her, visit her full profile.

Click here for more news about Dog Friendly Sussex.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Dogs for adoption: Meet Felix the adorable Lurcher looking for a new home in Sus...

Meet Nugget the adorable dog looking for a new home in Sussex

See 18 more dogs looking for a home in Sussex

SussexDogsBearHorshamDog Friendly Sussex