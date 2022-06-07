Seaford Town Council has put a dog ban by-law in place from May 1 to September 30 to ‘ensure comfort and ease for all beach users’.

A spokesperson for the town council said: “Seaford is well known for its attractive and unspoiled seafront. The beach is enjoyed by visitors all year round but in particular during the warmer weather and summer season.”

The ban is in effect from Frankie’s Beach Café leading west to the start of Bönningstedt Promenade.

There are signs along the promenade displaying the designated areas either for ‘Dogs on Leads’ or ‘No Dogs allowed’.

The council has reminded all dog walkers visiting the seafront to take care in observing the dog ban areas, which differ for the promenade and beach itself.

Dog owners are also reminded by the council to pick up after their pets, as they say this allows all users to enjoy the beach safely.

To report an issue with dog fouling or breaches of the by-law, you can inform the Lewes District Council’s Neighbourhood team online.