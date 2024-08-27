From Labradors to Dachshunds, Dogs Trust is currently caring for a variety of dogs in need of homes.
We’ve showcased 15 of the adorable dogs currently up for adoption. Take a look below and see if you can give any of them a loving home.
1. Marty - one-year-old Cocker Spaniel
Marty is an energetic and fun-loving boy who is seeking an equally active family who can dedicate lots of time to him! He'll need to be the only pet but does enjoy playtime with likeminded pooches on his walks. Dogs Trust said he would benefit from ongoing, positive socialisation. The youngest members of Marty's family should be aged at least 16, as he finds unpredictable behaviours overwhelming, after being challenged by younger children in his previous home. The charity said Marty would 'love to use his clever brain' to learn lots of fun tricks in his new home. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Hugo - two-year-old Tibetan Spaniel
Hugo is a sweet and friendly boy who loves to be close to his favourite people. However, despite his love for his human friendships, he can be worried by strangers and prefers to build up a bond at his own pace, Dogs Trust said. Hugo would best be suited to a patient family and a calmer home environment, where the youngest family members are of an older secondary-school age. He is generally excited to greet other dogs, but he can sometimes come across as a bit intense and is worried when they come running up to him, especially larger breeds, Dogs Trust said. He would be better suited to being the only dog in the home but would benefit from having walking buddies occasionally. A garden of his own is essential so that he can work on his toilet training. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Cooper - two-year-old Labrador
Cooper has all the energy and enthusiasm that you’d expect from a two-year-old Labrador. He’s super smart, loves his training, and is hopeful to find a family who have just as much desire to teach him new skills as he does to learn! While Cooper is lots of fun to be around, he’s also sensitive at times, particularly with strangers, and can become overwhelmed when in unfamiliar situations. He's best suited to an adult-only home, with patient adopters who can provide him with a calm and predictable routine, Dogs Trust said. He will also need to be the only pet at home and would benefit from ongoing training to support with his social skills with other dogs. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Benji - six-month-old German Shepherd cross
Benji is a lively and affectionate puppy seeking a loving home where he can continue to grow and learn. Still adjusting to the world around him, Benji will flourish in a household that can offer patience, consistent training, and gradual exposure to new experiences - especially during walks. He’s a friendly boy who adores his favourite people but can be a little shy at first and appreciates a gentle approach to building trust. He would do best as the only pet in the home so that he can focus on his training and development. A home with a garden would be perfect for Benji to practice his toilet training and burn off energy. Photo: Dogs Trust