2 . Hugo - two-year-old Tibetan Spaniel

Hugo is a sweet and friendly boy who loves to be close to his favourite people. However, despite his love for his human friendships, he can be worried by strangers and prefers to build up a bond at his own pace, Dogs Trust said. Hugo would best be suited to a patient family and a calmer home environment, where the youngest family members are of an older secondary-school age. He is generally excited to greet other dogs, but he can sometimes come across as a bit intense and is worried when they come running up to him, especially larger breeds, Dogs Trust said. He would be better suited to being the only dog in the home but would benefit from having walking buddies occasionally. A garden of his own is essential so that he can work on his toilet training. Photo: Dogs Trust